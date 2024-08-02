Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola fiercely defended after receiving unkind comments online

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos, 25, announced the news of her upcoming debut album this week in an upbeat social media post.

And while the majority of her followers, including her proud parents and friends, were quick to congratulate her, she unfortunately received several unkind remarks from naysayers, saying that she was only able to do this due to her famous family.

However, those who know her personally were quick to jump to her defense.

After one comment, which read: "If only were all were blessed with famous parents we could pursue art," someone who has worked with her wrote: "I love how you took time to diminish someone's effort and talent to the level of outside factors. I've worked with Lola and she's the real deal. It could be she's just really that talented."

Another response read: "YShe has amazing talent, stop being jelly." A third added: "Yes, Lola comes from an elite family but that doesn't take away her 4 year college degree followed by 3 years working on an album. She's worked for this."

This led to more and more people singing Lola's praises, with others pointing out that having famous parents isn't always helpful. "I almost think it makes it worse to have famous parents.

"Everyone comparing and never really knowing if you're good or if it's because they like your parents or they think you're awful because they hate your parents," one noted.

Another sang Kelly and Mark's praises while also cheering on Lola. They wrote: "I agree! Mark and Kelly came from humble beginnings and worked very hard for what they have today. It seems they have instilled a hard work ethic in their children even though they do have advantages from their parents."

Indeed, Kelly - who along with Lola, shares children Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, with Mark Consuelos - has revealed in the past that her three children have all inherited their parents strong work ethic.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Lola has had an exciting year, as along with recording her first album, she's also been living across the pond in the UK! The 23-year-old moved to London after graduating from NYU last year, and spent nine months in the capital before returning to her family home last weekend.

Her return home was mentioned on Live at the start of the week, with Kelly telling viewers: "Our daughter Lola came home, and it's her first time in the United States in nine months. "I couldn't believe it!"

Kelly noted about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and she noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before her husband again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," Kelly continued, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things."