Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola celebrates 'handsome' boyfriend in photos which mimic famous parents
Lola Consuelos and her boyfriend Cassius

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola celebrates 'handsome' boyfriend in photos which mimic famous parents

Lola Consuelos is the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Lola Consuelos looked utterly in love as she paid tribute to her boyfriend on his birthday, taking after her parents who regularly share photos of their happy marriage.

The 23-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to share photos of Cassius, better known as Cass, as he turned 25 years old. She captioned the photo: "Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you."

Cassius towers over his girlfriend Lola Consuelos© @theyungestyung
The 25-year-old towered over in pictures together, as he rested his hands on her shoulders in a photo of the duo looking all dressed up for a night out. 

Lola and Cass© @theyoungestyung Instagram
A second adorable photo saw the couple in corresponding sweaters, with his reading "Smooch" while hers read "Pooch". The third photo caught Cass off-guard in a pink fluffy hat as he looked away candidly.

Other photos showed the couple on vacation, and one saw Cass cycling around Chelsea on a Lime bike.

Cassius riding around London, where he lives with Lola© @theyoungestyung Instagram
He commented below the loving tribute: "To many more years together. l love you."

The 23-year-old songstress wasn't the only person who paid him a happy birthday, as Kelly - clearly won over by her daughter's boyfriend - commented: "Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic!"

Lola with her boyfriend Cassius© @theyoungestyung Instagram
Lola has been with Cass for a couple of years now, with him featuring in TikTok videos with her since 2022. They reportedly live together in London  - and according to her mom and dad, she's picked up some British quirks.

Mark and Kelly explained in September 2023 that Lola "spends all of her time in London".

Lola shared candid photos of her long term boyfriend© @theyoungestyung Instagram
The Riverdale actor said that "Lola Consuelos, who's spent some time in London, who has a British boyfriend, she's started to have a strange little inflection."

Meanwhile, Kelly clarified that "she doesn't have a British accent at all", but she has picked up some language from across the pond.

"She says things like, 'The bin bag.' She won't say a trash bag, she says 'bin bag.' She says 'rubbish.' 'Take out the rubbish.' She'll say, 'I have to get that sorted.' She's getting things 'sorted' all the time," Kelly added.

Mark, still insisting on an "inflection", told his wife: "The next time she says something with a little bit of inflection on a certain thing, I'll point it out to you."

Kelly and Mark share three children, fully grown up now - Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The couple visited Lola in Switzerland, where she "goes quite a bit".

They said of Geneva: "We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean."

