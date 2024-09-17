Heart Radio presenter Jamie Theakston reveals cancer diagnosis and announces break from show

Heart Breakfast host Jamie Theakston has announced he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

In a statement shared online on Tuesday, the 53-year-old said: "Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords.

© Getty Images Jamie has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October."

He continued: "Until then I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda.

© Instagram The radio presenter revealed his diagnosis on social media

"Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell."

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of support over on Instagram, with one writing: "Sending all my love buddy," while a second remarked: "Sending you and the family loads of love," and a third chimed in: "Stay strong Jamie - we miss you on the radio."

Jamie's co-host Amanda Holden was also quick to pen a message of support after Jamie shared his news. "Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer," she wrote.

© Getty Images Amanda shares a close bond with her co-host Jamie

"His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him. Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, us and the entire nation with you... YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

Earlier this month, Jamie revealed that he'd paid a visit to the doctors after his listeners noticed a change in his voice. In a post shared to Instagram, he explained: "Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks – I've got you to thank…

"Got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal cords which I’ve had removed this weekend – thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon – in the meantime… [zipped-mouth emoji]."

Jamie joined the Heart Radio team back in May 2005 after spending three years at BBC Radio 1. Prior to this, he presented BBC One children's show Live & Kicking alongside presenter Zoe Ball and co-hosted Top of the Pops between 1998 and 2003.