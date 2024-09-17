Jamie Theakston's very private family: Meet the Heart DJ's teenage sons with wife Sophie

Jamie Theakston has revealed he has laryngeal cancer.

The Heart Radio presenter, 53, who works alongside Amanda Holden, shared in a statement on Instagram: "Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October."

He continued: "Until then I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell."

Whilst Jamie remains positive, he also has the support of his wife Sophie Theakston (née Seagle) and their two children, Kit, 14, and Sidney, 16.

Jamie's private family life © Getty Jamie married his wife Sophie in 2007 in Ditchling, East Sussex Jamie met his wife Sophie at the Oscars in 2005 when she was working as Global Membership Director for Nick Jones at Soho House. Soon after their romance blossomed, Jamie proposed to Sophie in Paris and they tied the knot in 2007.

Sophie, who is now a jewellery designer, said in an interview with Professional Jeweller that Jamie is the source of her daily laughter. When asked what the last thing she laughed as was, she responded: "My husband. Every day. And usually something unrepeatable." © Instagram / @sophietheakstonjewellery Jamie's wife Sophie is a jewellery designer

The radio DJ, who has been presenting Heart Radio for 19 years, tends to keep his boys away from the spotlight, but he has occasionally shared sweet updates from their holidays over the years. © Ian West - PA Images Jamie with his sons at Global's Make Some Noise Appeal Day

In 2019, the doting father enjoyed a surf trip at the Six Senses Laamu with his sons, sharing a "surfs up" snapshot from their beach day. © Instagram Jamie and his sons enjoyed a surf trip during a family holiday

Last summer, the Theakston family jet set to Indonesia where Jamie enjoyed a fishing trip with Kit and Sidney. © Instagram Jamie and his sons on a fishing trip in Indonesia "You have such a lovely family Jamie," commented a fan in response to the boys' boat trip.