Jamie Theakston's very private family: Meet the Heart DJ's teenage sons with wife Sophie

The Heart Radio presenter, 53, who works alongside Amanda Holden, shared in a statement on Instagram: "Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords.
"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October."
He continued: "Until then I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell."
Whilst Jamie remains positive, he also has the support of his wife Sophie Theakston (née Seagle) and their two children, Kit, 14, and Sidney, 16.
Jamie's private family life
Jamie met his wife Sophie at the Oscars in 2005 when she was working as Global Membership Director for Nick Jones at Soho House.
Soon after their romance blossomed, Jamie proposed to Sophie in Paris and they tied the knot in 2007.
Sophie, who is now a jewellery designer, said in an interview with Professional Jeweller that Jamie is the source of her daily laughter. When asked what the last thing she laughed as was, she responded: "My husband. Every day. And usually something unrepeatable."
The radio DJ, who has been presenting Heart Radio for 19 years, tends to keep his boys away from the spotlight, but he has occasionally shared sweet updates from their holidays over the years.
In 2019, the doting father enjoyed a surf trip at the Six Senses Laamu with his sons, sharing a "surfs up" snapshot from their beach day.
Last summer, the Theakston family jet set to Indonesia where Jamie enjoyed a fishing trip with Kit and Sidney.
"You have such a lovely family Jamie," commented a fan in response to the boys' boat trip.
In a previous interview, in which she spoke about juggling work and family life, Sophie said: "I have a very considerate and generally lovely husband who is usually home by lunchtime after a VERY early start, and he is brilliant at helping with school runs and sports matches if I have something that means I can’t do it."