Why was Dick Van Dyke, 98, unexpectedly absent from the 2024 Emmys? What we know

There were many Hollywood legends in attendance at the 2024 Emmys last night, however Dick Van Dyke was sadly not one of them.

The Mary Poppins actor's presence at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles was sorely missed on Sunday, September 15, despite previous plans to have him appear as one of the several A-List presenters.

It would have been quite the momentous appearance, as just this past June, he became the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy, as his recent guest appearance in Days of Our Lives earned him another win.

Though Van Dyke was not among the list of star-studded nominees this time, he had been previously confirmed to present an award.

Throughout the night, which was hosted by father-son acting duo Eugene and Dan Levy, fellow stars such as Catherine O'Hara, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Kristen Wiig, Connie Britton, Viola Davis, Matt Bomer and Don Johnson, among others, were tasked with announcing and handing out awards.

While neither Van Dyke, his team, or Emmys producers have yet clarified why he was absent from the night, his Instagram Stories are still scattered with throwback clips of his past appearances at the biggest night in television, dated as far back as 1963.

© Getty Van Dyke at the Daytime Emmys in June

In spite of the absence however, Van Dyke, who is 98 years old, is still busy working, and frequently makes different public appearances, be it at other award shows, premieres or otherwise.

Recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight about what his "secret" to a long and healthy life might be, he admitted: "I've often tried to think what did I do to live this long and I can't figure out."

© Getty Images He had his wife by his side to accept the milestone award

Still, he did note: "The only thing is I've always exercised. [My wife Arlene Silver and I] still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I believe that's the secret."

© Getty The actor last made a public appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 7

"Most people at 98 years old don't really feel like working out and they seize up, you know? You get stiff and I'm still, you know, [moving] pretty well. And I think that must be the secret because I don't really watch my diet or anything. Stayed skinny. That helps," Van Dyke added.

© Getty The couple in 2021

Van Dyke and his wife, who is 52, met back in 2006 at the SAG Awards, when he was 81 and the make-up artist was 35, and married in 2012. They have often candidly joked about their 46-year age gap, and he recently also joked to ET that he has the fact that he "didn't grow up" to thank for their long-lasting marriage.

"I was fortunate that I didn't grow up," he teased, and maintained: "We were meant to be," as Arlene gushed: "I've never met anyone like him."