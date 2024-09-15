Kim Kardashian makes rare comment about daughter North's 'learning difference'

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about raising a child with a learning "difference."

In support of her good friend Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and who recently published a children's book inspired by her own struggles with dyslexia, the Skims founder shared a relatable post seemingly referring to her daughter North's dyslexia.

In addition to North, 12, the reality star also shares kids Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago models at fashion show

Over the weekend, Kim took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a video of Lauren's from her recent appearance on The View to promote her book The Fly Who Flew to Space, in which she grew emotional speaking about her experience going through school not knowing about her dyslexia, and it being the reason why things like reading and writing were so hard for her.

Kim then wrote: "I'm reposting this not [because] she's my friend and I love her," but rather: "Because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay."

Though the mom-of-four hasn't previously shared much about raising a child with a learning difficulty, last year, North announced during a TikTok live that she had dyslexia.

© Getty/Instagram North is Kim and Kanye's firstborn

Kim however cut her off from saying too much, noting: "You are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through."

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals how daughter North's relationship with brother Saint improved after decision she was 'fighting against'

MORE: Kim Kardashian's skin-tight latex midi dress is perfect for cool brides-to-be

In another recent relatable glimpse into life as a mom-of-four, Kim opened up about how allowing her son Saint to launch his own YouTube channel, despite her initial hesitation, had become a "blessing in disguise" for his bond with his older sister North.

© Instagram She is her mom's mini-me

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner in New York City about Saint's new channel, TheGoatSaint, she first noted about how it's coming along: "It's hard because I'm here, and I need to approve every video," though she then shared: "I will say, it has brought him and North closer together, because she's filming his content and making him do challenges, so I filmed some behind the scenes."

MORE: Kim Kardashian takes huge step with son Saint 'after signing an extensive contract'

© Getty The tween previously shared she has dyslexia

"I was fighting against this and it's actually a blessing in disguise," she relented.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's parenting style causes a stir as she shares new update far away from home

© Getty She has also followed in her dad's musical footsteps

Kim had made no secret of her initial disapproval of Saint's request for a YouTube channel, and amused fans when she revealed she made him sign a strict contract he had to adhere to to gain permission from his mom.

The YouTube channel currently has just over 13k subscribers and 33 videos since launching last week.