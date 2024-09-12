Kathy Bates reveals incredible change after 100 lb weight loss

Hollywood legend Kathy Bates is entering a new era after losing a remarkable 100 lbs over six years, following her announcement of retirement from an illustrious 55-year career in the industry.

In an interview with Variety on Wednesday, the 76-year-old revealed that she is feeling better than ever after her dramatic weight loss and opened up to the publication about her plans to retire from the acting world altogether.

"It's helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I've lost 100 pounds," Kathy said. "I don't think I've been this slim since I was in college."

She admitted that she struggled with her weight while filming the 2011 series Harry's Law, where she had to "sit down every moment that [she] could".

"It was hard for me to walk. I'm ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy."

Kathy is currently starring in the reboot of the hit show Matlock, where she plays a wily lawyer; it is based on the 1986 drama, which ran for nine seasons, starring Andy Griffith.

© Gregg DeGuire The 76-year old revealed she lost 100 lbs over six years

The Misery actress had shared with Extra in 2019 that she was feeling better than ever after losing 60 lbs; this came after a shocking diagnosis of lymphedema, which stemmed from the double mastectomy she underwent post-breast cancer.

"This is the best health I've been in in years, and I'm so grateful - it's a miracle," she said at the time.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez She was diagnosed with lymphedema following a double mastectomy

"I was facing diabetes - it runs in my family - and I really didn't want to live with that."

She continued, "After you eat for 20-30 minutes, you experience an involuntary sigh. It's communication between stomach and brain telling you [you've] had enough…and what I discovered is if you listen to that sigh and push that plate away for just five minutes, you realize you're satisfied, and you don't have to eat more."

© Vinnie Zuffante Kathy is a Hollywood legend with multiple awards under her belt

Kathy, who has won an Oscar, two Emmy awards and two Golden Globes, never felt like a "beauty queen" in an industry that prioritizes beauty above all. "I always knew going into this business that it was going to take me a while because I wasn't a beauty queen," she told Variety.

"I have to say I give an inner wink when I see friends who have been beauty queens who are no longer working because of ageism, and in my case, I've been able to continue working for many years because I don't look like that."

© Brooke Palmer Kathy stars as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock in the drama series

"I don't think I would have gotten the role in Misery if I had been a beauty queen."

Matlock will be Kathy's final curtain call; she plans to retire after the show wraps up to enjoy a well-earned rest and live her life.

"Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent," she told The New York Times. "Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life." The CBS show will premiere on September 22 and will run for 18 episodes.