Travis Kelce's major change to appearance for girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is a man who owns his head-turning sense of style – but he isn't opposed to making changes to his appearance.

According to his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, 28, Travis, 34, made one major change to his look under the influence of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 34.

While chatting with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Patrick claimed that Travis has grown his hair out and ditched his trademark buzzcut all because of Taylor.

"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Patrick said about the NFL tight end.

While Taylor might prefer Travis' longer hair length, she was also a fan of his shorter 'do, according to his barber, Patrick Regan.

He told Fox News in February: "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

© Getty Images Travis has grown his hair out for Taylor

Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023 when she attended a Chiefs game with his mom Donna Kelce.

The "Bad Blood" singer finally opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said of the July 2023 podcast episode.

© Getty Images Travis looks very different with his longer hair length

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

She added: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor attended several of the Chiefs games last season and Travis has been just as supportive of his girlfriend.

© Instagram Travis and Taylor are close friends with Patrick and his wife Brittany

He is currently in the States preparing to play the Detroit Lions in the NFL preseason on Saturday, while Taylor is in the UK on her Eras Tour.

She will return to Wembley Stadium for five sell-out gigs, so it remains to be seen if Travis will be able to make an appearance at any.

He was a special guest during her last Wembley stint in June and made a memorable onstage cameo during one of the concerts.

© Getty Images Travis appeared on stage with Taylor at Wembley in June

The tight end participated in Taylor's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" transition skit, where he donned a suit and top hat and helped her off the ground after she pretended to faint.

Alongside two backup dancers, Travis added a touch of whimsy to the performance, much to the audience's delight.

On an episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis reflected on his surprise performance, admitting he felt a bit nervous.

© Instagram Travis previously sported a much shorter hair style

"I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], 'Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,'" he shared, revealing the playful moniker they used for the skit.

Travis confessed that the idea for his cameo originated with him, proposing a grand entrance on a bike during the "1989" era. "She found the perfect part of the show to put me in," he added. "It was, like, the safest option."

