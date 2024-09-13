Emily Andre's mini-me daughter Millie's hair is ever so long in new photos

Emily Andre has shared an incredible look at her eldest daughter's amazing hair, in a candid post about parenting with a young baby.

She shared several photos of Millie's waist-length brown hair, a trait she has inherited from her mum, who also sports waist-length hair.

© Instagram First up were these amazing bubble braids

The doting mum-of-three captioned the post: "Millie’s week in hair. We would never normally have time for these creations on a school day but that’s what getting up at the crack of dawn with a baby will do for you!!"

© Instagram The second was a playful look with space buns

Emily finished off with a plea to other parents: "Any school hair inspiration send it my way please."

© Instagram The final look involved criss-crossing braids finishing in bunches

Emily also shared an adorable video of her children helping her pick tomatoes and strawberries in the garden of the family's Surrey home, saying that she was "proud" of herself for growing the fruit.

She captioned the post: "Feeling pretty proud of the tomatoes we’ve grown as a family! Sometimes, it’s the little wins that bring the most joy. The strawberries didn’t quite thrive (we might’ve been a bit late after our holiday), but we had plenty of tomatoes for a delicious salad. And the best part? I had the perfect two little helpers by my side!"

Wearing a smart school uniform, Theo helped his mum pick tomatoes while she carried Arabella, nicknamed Bella by her mum and dad.

Peter and Emily became parents to baby Arabella on 2 April this year, and the couple are juggling parenting alongside their busy careers.

© Instagram Emily and Arabella enjoyed a beach day

They tied the knot in 2015, and have welcomed three children throughout their relationship.

Amelia, or Millie as she is called by her loving parents, is the eldest of Peter and Emily's brood, born in January 2014.

Speaking about her first daughter's birth, Emily told Lorraine Kelly: "I'd rather not [have a Caesarean] now I know I can do it with a natural delivery, and I did it so quickly and so easily with Millie.

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

"I'd like to try with a natural birth next time,” she said.

The celebrity couple welcomed son Theo in November 2016, and Peter said he was "buzzing" at the time.

Emily is also stepmum to Princess and Junior Andre, who Peter shares with model Katie Price.