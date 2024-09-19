Kelly Osbourne reveals kind gesture Matthew Perry once made during rehab stint together

Kelly Osbourne has shared heart wrenching details of her experience of rehab in a new documentary that has also seen her reveal one incredibly kind gesture from Matthew Perry that she will "never forget".

"I was 19-years-old, and I was in rehab for the first time, and I just wanted to run," she shared in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring.

"He could see that I was struggling, and he walked up to me, and he gave me a chip, and it said, 'Just three minutes.' And he told me, 'If you can get through three minutes, you can get through anything.' That chip got me through that day, which then got me through the next day, which then got me through the next day. And I'll never forget that moment."

© Vince Bucci Kelly Osbourne performs on stage in 2003 when she was 19

Elsewhere in the documentary, however, the mom-of-one claimed she learned "how to be a better drug addict" in rehab, calling it "like university" and that she often "learned so many tricks".

"First rehab I went to was like a university on how to be a better drug addict," she said.

"I'd learned so many tricks, so many things that I never even thought of from my fellow addicts that were in there. I'd also seen people threaten to leave until they [were] given what they wanted, whether it be Ambien for sleep or Valium for nerves — they would somehow end up getting it."

© Mat Szwajkos Kelly was often seen partying with the likes of Paris Hilton

Kelly has previously spoken about her drug and alcohol addictions, which began when she was given Vicodin, an opioid medication, after surgery for tonsillitis when she was 13.

The Vicodin "silenced" the negative thoughts in her head, describing it during an appearance on Red Table Talk as if "life gave me a hug".

But she soon found Percocet before eventually becoming a heroin addict.

© FOX Kelly Osbourne is pictured in 2021

Watch as Kelly Osbourne admits to relapse in her sobriety

In 2021 Kelly spoke about her relapse, telling E! News: "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal."

Kelly has often spoken humorously about her past addictions, including on the latest episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes, in which she joked that she had "pickled" her body from the drugs and alcohol.

"I’m hoping that I’ve embalmed myself so I don’t ever get cancer," Kelly quipped.

""I don’t think it works that way. But I’m no doctor," responded her brother Jack.