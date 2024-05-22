Kelly Osbourne opens up on painful memory when she was told she was 'too fat for TV'

Kelly OsbourneKelly Osbourne has opened up about a painful memory from her past when she was told she was "too fat" for television by a film executive.

The 39-year-old shared this experience on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, reflecting on an incident from the early 2000s without naming the executive involved.

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup," Kelly recounted. "He gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and needed to lose weight. He said if I lost weight, I would look better."

At that time, Kelly had been cast as Lindsay Lohan's best friend in Freaky Friday. However, she left the project when her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was diagnosed with cancer.

Kelly Osbourne undergoes procedure to get ‘lifted and toned’

"He was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight,'" Kelly recalled.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, commented on the situation, calling it "the most L.A. s--t ever," to which Kelly responded, "I know. As he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just like, this is the most insulting f***ing [thing]."

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Recently, Kelly has been addressing rumors about her dramatic weight loss, with speculation that she had used Ozempic, a popular weight loss drug in 2024.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic," Kelly said in an April interview with Extra. "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

© Instagram Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney

Kelly credits her son Sidney, whom she welcomed with her husband Sid Wilson in 2022, for her impressive 85-pound weight loss.

"I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," she explained. "Otherwise, I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

© Getty Kelly was once told she was too fat for TV

While Kelly didn't use Ozempic herself, she's a fan of it, calling it "amazing." She shared with E! News.

"There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" Kelly also revealed that she had the gastric sleeve surgery, which significantly contributed to her weight loss.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne admits she went 'too far' with her post-baby weight loss

Pregnancy weight gain and subsequent weight loss left Kelly with sagging skin, which she has been addressing with non-surgical procedures.

She mentioned turning to treatments like EmFace and EmSculpt to tighten her skin. "I'm halfway through my four face sessions, and I'm noticing such a huge difference already," she said of the procedure, which uses high-intensity electromagnetic waves to tone and contour the body and face.