Eva Mendes reveals how she really met Ryan Gosling – as Drew Barrymore’s dog repeatedly attacks her floral dress

Eva Mendes found herself with a new admirer on Thursday, as Drew Barrymore's beloved pet pooch couldn't stop chewing on the actress' floral dress.

As Eva appeared on Drew's talk show to discuss her new children's book, Drew's 14-year-old Douglas became obsessed with Eva's floral Stella McCartney dress, constantly attacking the dress and trying to dig up the garden roses. Watch the moment below:

Watch as Drew Barrymore’s dog repeatedly attacks Eva Mendes' floral dress

"Do you guys see? He’s biting the little… look at the roses," Eva quipped, talking to the crowd, adding: "Stella McCartney’s gonna really love this!'

Drew tried to keep the interview on track, discussing the new book and Eva's campaign with the British fashion designer but Eva was clearly distracted as she kept looking down at Douglas.

Drew Barrymore's dog Douglas attacks Eva Mendes' dress

During a break Drew moved Douglas to the other side of the sofa where he had a short nap – until Drew and Eva stood up to show off their color-coordinated planners, and Douglas had the chance to walk along the couch and jump to launch one final attack on the roses.

It was this brave move that saw Drew reach her final tether though, as she reprimanded Douglas as the camera panned to the good boy who sat looking chastised.

Drew Barrymore's dog Douglas

During their chat, however, Eva also revealed that she and partner Ryan Gosling, with whom she shares two daughters, did not meet on the set of their 2011 film The Place Beyond The Pines, as many had believed, but actually on an airplane.

"We actually met on an airplane a very long time ago," she said, after a fan was quizzed on how the pair first met.

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

Eva has been promoting her new book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries; she took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters and had previously described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made".

"I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she added. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."