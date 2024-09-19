Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters appear to have favorites when it comes to their parents.

The 50-year-old shares Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight, with her long-time partner and admitted on Wednesday that they favor their dad's movies over their mom's.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eva – who has stepped away from acting – revealed that they are "not impressed" with her previous body of work.

Not that they have seen many of her films, as she admitted "they don't care" about watching them.

"It's like, I tried to show them – this was about a year ago – I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was actually proud of, because I'm scared of deep, dark water," she said, referring to the film's famous jet ski scene with onscreen love interest Will Smith.

"I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson. Anyway, I was so scared. So, I faced a fear that day and did this stunt, and I was proud of it."

Explaining that she tried to use the scene as inspiration for her daughters to face their fears, Eva added: "One time one of my girls was scared, and I'm like, 'Oh, an opportunity to, like, show off what I, you know.'

"I played it for them, and I was like, 'This is Mama facing her fear.' And, anyway, they were not impressed at all! They were just like, 'Oh, cool, Mama! Can we go outside?"

When it comes to their dad, though, Esmeralda and Amada are huge fans of his record-breaking film Barbie, which saw him cast as Ken.

"That was beautiful, because the girls were such a huge part of that," Eva told Jimmy.

"They were such a huge part in him saying yes and taking the role, because there's like 30 Barbies sitting in the house, and there's one Ken. So, you know, he was like, 'There's something here!'"

Eva and Ryan are very protective of their children, but they made their first public appearance as a family when they attended the Paris Olympics last month.

Eva did not share photos of the family on Instagram – but she did comment on the public outing.

As she commented on how the paparazzi affected her, a fan responded: "Unfortunately the Olympics is pretty high profile and they are on the look out for celebrities. Hope you get to a place soon that you can go and just be a regular old family hanging out together."

To which Eva replied: "They were great about not [posting] the kids so I'm a grateful mama bear. Thx for a loving comment. Sending it right back!"

Eva took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters and described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made".

"I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she added. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."