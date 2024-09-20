Carrie Johnson reveals new addition to her life - 'this is your sign'

Carrie Johnson was proud as punch on Thursday after confessing she had welcomed an exciting new hobby into her life.

Boris Johnson's wife, 36, revealed she has taken up rowing as a new hobby—and she couldn't be enjoying it more.

Carrie revealed she has started rowing

"If you're thinking about giving rowing a go, this is your sign to just go for it. Had my first lesson today and can't wait to do it again," she gushed on her Instagram Stories, alongside a page in a magazine about rowing.

Just hours earlier, Carrie gave her followers a glimpse of her first-ever lesson with a gorgeous photo.

Carrie posed alongside her rowers

The image showed Carrie sitting in a rowing boat with three fellow rowers, all of them holding paddles and beaming for the camera, soaking up the very last of the summer sunshine.

"Beautiful morning to go rowing" was written next to the idyllic snap. Carrie oozed sporty chic in an all-black ensemble, comprised of black leggings and a figure-hugging sports jacket. As for her hair, she swept her honey-blonde tresses back to keep it out of her way.

WATCH: Life with the Johnsons

When Carrie isn't taking to the water, she is the doting mum to her three children: Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and Frankie, one.

The former media rep and her brood, along with dad and husband Boris, recently enjoyed a gorgeous family holiday to Greece.

Carrie and Wilf had a dip in the sea

Carrie documented the exciting trip, where she was joined by "10 best mates", with a slew of sensational photos.

The photos included sweet moments between the Johnson siblings, as well as striking snaps of Carrie sporting various bikinis.

© Instagram Wilfred and Romy have the sweetest bond

The featured image showed the mum-of-three holding onto the side of a boat, her eldest, Wilfred, by her side as the crystal-blue water covered their legs.

Carrie looked incredible, wearing a mismatched bikini set. The top was a cherry red number adorned with white horizontal stripes. Meanwhile, the bottoms were navy and baby blue, covered in flowers. She swept up her long locks into a 'messy bun' and added a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

"Greece with my family and 10 best mates. If Carlsberg did holidays," she wrote in the caption, alongside a Greek flag emoji.