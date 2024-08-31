Carrie Johnson shares sweet glimpse into luxurious family holiday with lookalike children

Carrie Johnson just returned from a sun-soaked family holiday in Greece with her husband Boris Johnson and their three children.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 36-year-old shared a series of snapshots from the getaway, including the sweetest photo of her three tots - Wilfred, Romy, and Frank.
The toddlers could be seen looking out onto a balcony with a dreamy sunset backdrop. Wilfred, four, looked just like his dad with his blonde hair, and the toddler wore a pair of khaki shorts and a navy T-shirt.
Romy, age three, looked adorable in a pink dress printed with hearts and a pair of blue sandals, while one-year-old Frank stood by his siblings wearing a blue babygrow.
Another photo saw Carrie looking bronzed as she posed in a pink gingham bikini and a matching mini skirt as she looked loved-up with her husband Boris, 60. The former prime minister wore a black T-shirt, a pair of Adidas shorts, and flip-flops as the couple stood arm-in-arm on the beach.
Carrie captioned the carousel of photos: "Greece with my family and 10 best mates. If Carlsberg did holidays [Greek flag emoji]".
A third photo showed the mother-of-three's eldest children holding hands as they overlooked the incredible scenery. Standing in front of a calm rooftop pool, Wilfred wore a white shirt with a colourful fish design and red shorts, while his sister Romy wore a printed navy dress with her hair styled in a half-updo.
Carrie regularly gives her followers a look into her life as a parent, and last month the star shared the sweetest glimpse into her children's close bond.
The video saw Wilfred and Romy "looking for fairies" in their almost five-acre family garden. The toddlers looked adorable as they ventured across a wooden plank that created a mini bridge across the body of water.
Romy wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and iridescent pink boots, while Wilfred sported a khaki T-shirt and a pair of red cargo shorts.