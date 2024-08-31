Carrie Johnson shares sweet glimpse into luxurious family holiday with lookalike children

Carrie Johnson just returned from a sun-soaked family holiday in Greece with her husband Boris Johnson and their three children.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 36-year-old shared a series of snapshots from the getaway, including the sweetest photo of her three tots - Wilfred, Romy, and Frank.

© Carrie Johnson The pair looked loved-up as they posed on the beach

The toddlers could be seen looking out onto a balcony with a dreamy sunset backdrop. Wilfred, four, looked just like his dad with his blonde hair, and the toddler wore a pair of khaki shorts and a navy T-shirt.

Romy, age three, looked adorable in a pink dress printed with hearts and a pair of blue sandals, while one-year-old Frank stood by his siblings wearing a blue babygrow.

© Carrie Johnson The Johnson's enjoyed a family holiday to Greece

Another photo saw Carrie looking bronzed as she posed in a pink gingham bikini and a matching mini skirt as she looked loved-up with her husband Boris, 60. The former prime minister wore a black T-shirt, a pair of Adidas shorts, and flip-flops as the couple stood arm-in-arm on the beach.

Carrie captioned the carousel of photos: "Greece with my family and 10 best mates. If Carlsberg did holidays [Greek flag emoji]".

© Carrie Johnson Wilfred and Romy looked adorable

A third photo showed the mother-of-three's eldest children holding hands as they overlooked the incredible scenery. Standing in front of a calm rooftop pool, Wilfred wore a white shirt with a colourful fish design and red shorts, while his sister Romy wore a printed navy dress with her hair styled in a half-updo.

Carrie regularly gives her followers a look into her life as a parent, and last month the star shared the sweetest glimpse into her children's close bond.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable glimpse of Wilfred and Romy's sibling bond

The video saw Wilfred and Romy "looking for fairies" in their almost five-acre family garden. The toddlers looked adorable as they ventured across a wooden plank that created a mini bridge across the body of water.

Romy wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and iridescent pink boots, while Wilfred sported a khaki T-shirt and a pair of red cargo shorts.