Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy looks so adorable in vibrant pink outfit

Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy is changing so much, and on Wednesday, the mother-of-three shared an adorable photo of her little girl.

The image showed the three-year-old rocking a vibrant pink knitted cardigan, adorned with a black Scottish terrier and matching pink polka dot leggings. She wore her honey-blonde hair in a ponytail to one side, which was secured with a lilac scrunchie.

Romy looked adorable in her pink outfit

Captioning the post, Carrie penned: "Sports day winner!!!" as little Romy raised her arm in celebration.

As well as her daughter, Carrie is the doting mother to her two sons, Wilfred, four and Frankie who turns one later this month.

The former media rep shares her brood with her husband, Boris Johnson, and they live an idyllic life in the countryside.

© Instagram A photo of Romy and Wilfred in their family garden

Their grade II-listed family home is situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire.

The £3.8 million home features a gargantuan garden where Carrie's eldest two children a frequently pictured playing.

The vast, almost five-acre piece of land features a walled garden, tennis courts, a moated castle as well as its own duck pond.

The garden appeared to be ready for a party

Carrie and Boris recently put their sprawling space to good use when they hosted a garden party earlier this month which appeared to be in celebration of Boris' 60th birthday.

Whilst news of the get-together hasn't been confirmed, Carrie was pictured looking beautiful in a vibrant summer dress whilst in her garden that appeared to be set up for a party.

Meanwhile, Romy was also captured sitting amongst a circle of hale bales with a fire pit in the centre.

Wilfred appeared in awe of the new garden features

As for Boris' present for the big day, the former Prime Minister received three ginormous elephant statues after donating to The Great Elephant Migration, a charity which "amplifies indigenous knowledge & inspires the human race, to share space," according to its official website.

WATCH: Life with the Johnsons

Captioning a photo of the new garden features being delivered, Carrie wrote: "A very special 60th birthday present, supporting a wonderful charity."

The words were penned alongside a photo of Wilfred fixated on the statues.