Carrie Johnson marks major milestone for mini-me son – see photos

It's an exciting time in the Johnson household, and a first for mum-of-three Carrie, who has revealed her eldest son, Wilfred, will be going to school in September for the first time. He is the first of Carrie and former PM Boris's children to go to school.

© Carrrie Johnson Wilf has inherited his father's hair

To mark the occasion, Carrie shared a sweet photo of Wilfred, called Wilf by his parents, on a climbing frame. He is dressed in an adorable jumper with apples, trees, dogs and ducks on it, and stripy orange and green trousers.

Wilf clearly takes after his father, having a shock of curly blond hair like his dad.

She captioned the shot: "I can't believe my boy is starting school in a couple of days."

As Wilf turned four earlier this year, he is now old enough to attend reception.

When her eldest was born, Carrie wrote emotionally of the experience and revealed the special meaning behind his name, saying: "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors who saved Boris' life last month.

"Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full."

© Carrie Johnson The Johnsons recently enjoyed a family holiday to Greece

Wilf is big brother to Romy, three, and Carrie has previously described how Wilf has stepped into his big brother role. She said: "Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too."

The children are often pictured playing together, enjoying outdoors life in their Oxfordshire home with their many pet ducks, one of which is called Boris, as Carrie revealed via social media, sharing a smiling photo with the pet.