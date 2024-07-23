Carrie Johnson shares adorable glimpse of Romy and Wilfred's sibling bond in incredible video from family garden

Carrie Johnson's children have the sweetest relationship, and on Monday, the mother-of-three shared an adorable video of the sibling duo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former media rep, 36, posted a clip on her Stories of Wilfred, four, and Romy, three, "looking for fairies" in their sprawling almost five-acre family garden. The pair looked so sweet as they made their way across a wooden plank that created a mini-bridge over a small body of water. See the video below.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable glimpse of Wilfred and Romy's sibling bond

Captioning the video, Carrie wrote: "Looking for fairies," alongside a fairy emoji.

Romy looked adorable wearing a beautiful pink dress with puffball sleeves and matching iridescent pink boots. Meanwhile, Wilfred rocked a pair of red cargo shorts and a khaki T-shirt.

As Romy followed her brother, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was their fabulously wild hair. Romy has gorgeous honey-blonde hair, just like her mother's, and it was freely blowing in the breeze as she set off on her adventure.

The Johnson's incredible garden is complete with its own duck pond

Wilfred has the same vibrant ice-blonde locks as his father, Boris Johnson, and they were on full display as he was filmed in his family garden.

Romy and Wilfred's one-year-old brother, Frankie, wasn't in the clip, but when it comes to his hair, it always takes centre stage as he has the most sensational fiery red locks.

© Instagram Baby Frankie has the most incredible red hair

Carrie's candid video gave fans a gorgeous glimpse into her sprawling family estate, Brightwell Manor, which not only features tennis courts and a duck pond—complete with its own family of ducks—but a moated castle.

The University of Warwick graduate showed off the incredible pond when she paid a visit to her "favourite duck," Wally.

© Instagram Carrie shared a sweet photo of her "favourite duck" Wally

Sharing another video from her enormous garden, Carrie filmed her feathery friend swimming over to say hello.

"Don't tell the others, but Wally is my favourite. He's always the first to come over and say hello when he sees me [red love heart emoji]."