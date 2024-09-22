Keith Urban shares update on how Nicole Kidman is doing following her mother's passing

Nicole Kidman, her husband Keith Urban, and their family are keeping their heads up amid their time of grief.

It has been two weeks since the Big Little Lies actress shared the news that her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, had unexpectedly passed away aged 83. In a statement at the time, she shared: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed."

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina [Hejn], the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken," referring to her Babygirl director who received an award for the film on her behalf at the festival.

Though save for another tribute on Instagram, Nicole has stayed largely away from the public eye since her mother's passing, her husband Keith did recently share a brief update.

Speaking with The Sunday Times just days after Janelle's passing, Keith shared: "Yeah, everybody's good, man. Thank you for asking," though he indicated he wouldn't be discussing the matter further.

Still, he did later reflect on his marriage to Nicole, noting how in part what keeps them strong is the fact that they both hail from Australia, but they work in different industries.

"Coming from the same place is very helpful. But I think being in different fields was also equally helpful. And yet both being artists was a good thing," he shared.

Keith also noted that he is "very" proud of how Nicole has recently dominated the field of limited television with shows like The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Expats and Special Ops: Lioness, to name a few, and admitted to People that he "binged" and loved her latest, The Perfect Couple.

Speaking with the outlet at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, he shared: "I saw the whole thing before it came out, binged it," maintaining: "It's been amazing. I've had so many people stop me and say how much they love it."

The Netflix show, based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, is a murder mystery featuring fellow stars such as Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy, among others.

Nicole and Keith have been together since meeting at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They announced their engagement in May 2006, and tied the knot the following month in Sydney's beachside suburb of Manly.

Despite their Australian roots, they have lived in Nashville for nearly two decades — for Keith, it's 30 years — where they raised their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.