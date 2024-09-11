Nicole Kidman makes big decision amid devastating time for family — details

Nicole Kidman is currently dealing with a devastating situation after suddenly losing her beloved mom Janelle Ann Kidman.

As she battles with the grief, she's putting her family first and on Tuesday night she missed the Toronto premiere of her new movie, Babygirl.

While the director, Halina Reijn told the audience that Nicole had been "excited" to attend the event, mourning her mother's death took precedent.

"We just came back from Venice where we had the world premiere of our movie, and it was quite an emotional experience as you might have read because Nicole Kidman had just won the award for best actress," Halina told attendees.

"Unfortunately, right before she was going to go on the stage and accept the award, she sadly heard of her mother's passing and had to rush off to her family, and that's why she's not here with us tonight. But she wanted all of us to know that she was so excited for this day. It's very special to us. This is our North American premiere."

On Sunday night, Halina read out a statement from Nicole announcing the death of her mom.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Nicole said in a statement, read out by Halina.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

She jetted to Australia to be around her family during this difficult time. Nicole hasn't revealed further details of her mom's illness, but she fell sick in 2022 at the age of 81.

At the time, Nicole revealed she was back in her home country taking care of Janelle.

The Oscar-winner mainly resides in Nashville with her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Faith and Sunday.

No doubt, the close-knit family will be by Nicole's side as they too had a tight bond with Janelle.

Nicole was born in Hawaii but raised in Australia by her mom and her psychologist dad Antony, who died in September 2014.

She's called her mother "the heartbeat of the family."

When Nicole was 17 she pressed pause on her career path to care for her mom who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was quite advanced breast cancer," she later revealed to Vanity Fair. "She had chemotherapy and radio and is a survivor now,” Nicole said. “I think it had an effect on me. It imprinted on me in a way I will never forget."

Once Janelle recovered, Nicole was able to forge forward and pick up where she had left off and hasn't looked back since.