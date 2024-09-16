Nicole Kidman looks so different alongside 'bestie' Naomi Watts in unearthed photo

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman is unrecognizable alongside 'bestie' Naomi Watts in unearthed photo
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Jon Kopaloff,Getty

The Moulin Rouge actress worked with Naomi's ex, Liev Schreiber, recently  

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts have an unbreakable friendship that goes back decades. Having met in the industry, the Australian actresses have gone to work together and support each other through thick and thin in both their professional and personal lives.

The Moulin Rouge actress, 57, and The Watcher star, 55, first crossed paths in the 1980s, but one photo of the two of them cosied up at a party in the mid-1990s shows Nicole looking almost unrecognizable.

Nicole sat with her then-husband, Tom Cruise, while Naomi peered in through the middle.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts pose close together at a party, circa 1995© Michael White
The Oscar-winner polished off the look with ultra-glamorous long gloves, adding a touch of Hollywood sophistication.

The photo in question is the epitome of the 1990s. Nicole's strawberry blond curls were tumbling down over her shoulders as the star wore a chic black dress with spaghetti straps.

Nicole Kidman's gesture to BFF Naomi Watts about Liev Schreiber

Nicole is currently starring in Netflix's brand new thriller, The Perfect Couple, which also happens to star Noami's ex-partner, Liev Schreiber.

The two actors play married couple, Greer and Tag Winbury, who find themselves in hot water when a body is found on the grounds of their home where they are hosting a family wedding.

The pair were giving a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in support of the show recently when they were asked what it was like working together, despite Liev being the ex of her close friend, particularly when it came to more intimate scenes.

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple© Seacia Pavao/Netflix
Asking his co-star directly, Liev, said to Nicole on the red carpet: "I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was OK," to which Nicole replied: "Of course!"

Turning to the reporter, Liev then added: "Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are."

Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.© Getty Images
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in 2016

Naomi was also asked about her friend Nicole working with her ex and the conversation they'd had about the dynamic. 

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Naomi said: "We always check in; we're besties. That was very kind of her to do that."

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts in the front row of Michael Kors, 2017© WWD
All is amicable between the trio as Naomi and Liev themselves seem to have a great relationship and look as if they co-parent their two children, Sasha and Kai, harmoniously.

Liev is now married to Taylor Niesen, while Naomi is married to actor Billy Crudup.

In 2016, shortly after they confirmed their split, Liev said on CBS This Morning: "Of course [the change is scary], but, you know, we're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we're very close. Hopefully, that never changes, and I don't think it will."

