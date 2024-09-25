Nicola Peltz' influence is all over husband Brooklyn Beckham's 'sexy' career venture

Nicola Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, are one of the most loved-up celebrity couples, constantly sending support to one another for their various projects.

Brooklyn's latest venture is his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, and his wife has put her full support behind the new launch – and it seems she may well have influenced the image of the brand, too.

Cloud23's packaging looks more like a luxury fragrance brand than a condiment, housed in an ornate glass bottle, with the label adorned with artistic cherubs atop fluffy clouds.

© Instagram Brooklyn's hot sauce looks stylish

Of the statement design for his product, Brooklyn told Delish: "I wanted to make the sexiest condiment bottle, which I think I did pretty well. I wanted to create something that looks really good on a table and not just in the fridge."

The organic and gluten-free sauce comes in too flavours, hot habanero and sweet jalapeno, with one featuring a pink label and the other blue.

Nicola is known for her pristine aesthetic and chic sense of style, so we have a strong feeling she had a hand in Cloud23's look.

Sharing her excitement about her husband's new venture, Nicola wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe today is the day. I am so beyond proud of you baby. Watching you bring Cloud23 to life has been so special for me to witness. You have worked so hard on this and I'm so happy people get to finally try."

© Instagram Nicola Peltz is so supportive of Brooklyn Beckham's new venture

Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham, was equally supportive, echoing Nicola's sentiment, simply writing: "I'm so proud of you!"

Doting dad David Beckham leant his support too, referring to his oldest son by his nickname, writing: "So proud of you Bust. My new favourite hot sauce."

Brooklyn's brother Romeo Beckham added: "Proud of you bro," while Cruz added: "This is actually so good and I don't lie about my hot sauce. Proud of you."

© Dominique Maitre Nicola and Brooklyn have a fun dynamic at home

Referencing their mother's popstar past, Cruz added the Spice Girls track, Spice Up Your Life, to his story – he obviously inherited his mother's sense of humour!

On how he and Nicola use Cloud23 at home, Brooklyn revealed his wife is less skilled in the kitchen, telling Delish: "She can't cook at all to save her life," adding: "But I do love her by my side because she makes the drinks, I make the food, and we're a good little duo."