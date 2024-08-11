Nicola Peltz shows off endless legs in loved-up photo with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz looked seriously loved-up at the weekend as they embraced the sunshine.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son uploaded a string of sun-drenched photos, amongst which he included a smitten snapshot of the pair sharing a cheeky embrace.

© Instagram Nicola looked flawless in her stripy separates

In the picture, Nicola, 29, looked every inch the off-duty model rocking a striped crop top and matching shorts which accentuated her toned legs. She wore her brunette tresses down loose beneath a black baseball cap and showered her husband Brooklyn with affection, opting to place one arm around his neck.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, looked his usual stylish self in a pair of baggy buff-hued shorts, a white T-shirt and a matching black cap. He dressed down in a pair of fluorescent yellow sliders and accessorised with a chunky silver watch.

© Instagram Brooklyn broke his shoulder earlier this month

The pair appeared in high spirits as they relaxed by an outdoor swimming pool topped with floats including a large white swan. Elsewhere, Brooklyn, 25, added a picture of himself lying down in a striped hammock whilst wearing a black sling to support his broken shoulder.

His post quickly garnered an inundation of heartfelt compliments from fans, with one writing: "Beautiful couple," while a second noted: "Her legs" followed by a string of heart emojis, and a third chimed in: "Love the summer vibes."

Lovebirds Brooklyn and Nicola have been going from strength to strength ever since they wed in a beautiful oceanfront wedding back in April 2022.

© Getty Images The couple celebrated their nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida

The pair have made a life for themselves in Los Angeles, and are on the same page with regards to starting a family. During an interview with InStyle back in June, Brooklyn said: "I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it's] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully."

Nicola's bond with the Beckhams

The actress shares a special bond with her in-laws David and Victoria, in addition to Brooklyn's three siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© Getty Images Nicola joined the Beckham clan at the Netflix premiere of BECKHAM back in October last year

In recent years, they've enjoyed numerous family holidays, jetting off to far-flung destinations including the Caribbean and Miami where David and Victoria own a swanky penthouse thought to be worth a staggering $24 million. Take a look inside one of their family trips...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

While there have been reports of a clash between Nicola and Victoria with regards to Nicola's wedding dress, the pair now appear to be closer than ever. To mark the fashion designer's birthday this year, Nicola penned a touching tribute on social media which read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."

© Instagram The duo share the sweetest bond

Beyond this, Nicola also has the sweetest bond with Brooklyn's sister, Harper, 13. The duo appear to have a shared passion for beauty and fashion, and have been known to rock matching manicures and faux tattoos.