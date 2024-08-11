Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz shows off endless legs in cheeky photo with husband Brooklyn Beckham
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
couple kissing at premiere © Getty Images

Nicola Peltz shows off endless legs in loved-up photo with husband Brooklyn Beckham

The Transformers actress and the budding chef tied the knot in 2022

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz looked seriously loved-up at the weekend as they embraced the sunshine. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son uploaded a string of sun-drenched photos, amongst which he included a smitten snapshot of the pair sharing a cheeky embrace.

couple hugging by pool© Instagram
Nicola looked flawless in her stripy separates

In the picture, Nicola, 29, looked every inch the off-duty model rocking a striped crop top and matching shorts which accentuated her toned legs. She wore her brunette tresses down loose beneath a black baseball cap and showered her husband Brooklyn with affection, opting to place one arm around his neck.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, looked his usual stylish self in a pair of baggy buff-hued shorts, a white T-shirt and a matching black cap. He dressed down in a pair of fluorescent yellow sliders and accessorised with a chunky silver watch.

brooklyn in hammock with arm sling© Instagram
Brooklyn broke his shoulder earlier this month

The pair appeared in high spirits as they relaxed by an outdoor swimming pool topped with floats including a large white swan. Elsewhere, Brooklyn, 25, added a picture of himself lying down in a striped hammock whilst wearing a black sling to support his broken shoulder.

His post quickly garnered an inundation of heartfelt compliments from fans, with one writing: "Beautiful couple," while a second noted: "Her legs" followed by a string of heart emojis, and a third chimed in: "Love the summer vibes."

Lovebirds Brooklyn and Nicola have been going from strength to strength ever since they wed in a beautiful oceanfront wedding back in April 2022.

The couple celebrated their nuptials in Palm Beach© Getty Images
The couple celebrated their nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida

The pair have made a life for themselves in Los Angeles, and are on the same page with regards to starting a family. During an interview with InStyle back in June, Brooklyn said: "I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it's] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully."

Nicola's bond with the Beckhams

The actress shares a special bond with her in-laws David and Victoria, in addition to Brooklyn's three siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London in October 2023© Getty Images
Nicola joined the Beckham clan at the Netflix premiere of BECKHAM back in October last year

In recent years, they've enjoyed numerous family holidays, jetting off to far-flung destinations including the Caribbean and Miami where David and Victoria own a swanky penthouse thought to be worth a staggering $24 million. Take a look inside one of their family trips... 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

While there have been reports of a clash between Nicola and Victoria with regards to Nicola's wedding dress, the pair now appear to be closer than ever. To mark the fashion designer's birthday this year, Nicola penned a touching tribute on social media which read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."

Nicola Peltz and Harper Beckham watching Elton John © Instagram
The duo share the sweetest bond

Beyond this, Nicola also has the sweetest bond with Brooklyn's sister, Harper, 13. The duo appear to have a shared passion for beauty and fashion, and have been known to rock matching manicures and faux tattoos.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More