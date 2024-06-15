Nicola Peltz 'beyond broken' after unexpected death weeks after grandmother's passing

Brookyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz took to Instagram on Saturday to share a tragic family update.

In a photo where the model is seen crouching down overcome with emotion, Nicola penned: "If life couldn't get any worse, my angel Nala passed away tonight out of nowhere.

"But I want to thank the incredible vet that stood by my side @amybrida and my family and @brooklynbeckham and @_theonejp_ I'm so beyond broken."

Nicola's love of animals has extended to her launch of Yogi’s House in Los Angeles - a female-owned shelter specifically works to save dogs listed on the infamous 'red list' and thus at immediate risk of being put down.

The news of Nicola's dog's passing comes shortly after she shared that her beloved grandmother had passed away. In a carousel of photos celebrating her grandmother's life, Nicola wrote: "Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now.

"I still don’t understand where you went. I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you," she continued.

"I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make. I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni."

The post comes shortly after her husband Brooklyn shared a sweet tribute to his wife with his 16.4 million Instagram followers. The 29-year-old was seen swaddled in a cosy blanket surrounded by plates of food and glasses of wine.

"I took this of my gorgeous wife on our honeymoon xx My everything xx I love you so so so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham xxxxxxx," Victoria Beckham's son penned.

The pair wed in 2022 in front of 500 guests. Though the day itself was the stuff of dreams, the do became the subject of a lawsuit when Plan Design Events were sued by Nicola's billionaire father for a $159,000 deposit that he claimed had not been returned.

The claim was dismissed. After having tied the knot in Palm Beach, the newlyweds jetted off to the Côte D'Azur and the Italian Riviera.

Nicola and Brooklyn shared with Conde Naste Traveller that their favourite spot was a restaurant in Portofino called Ristorante Puny.