Victoria and David Beckham's emotional messages to Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham following loss of pet

Nicola Peltz was left heartbroken in June when her beloved dog Nala unexpectedly passed away, and this week saw new torture for the actress as she filed a lawsuit against the groomers who she believes are responsible for the death of her dog.

The legal documents filed state that Nicola believes the groomers are guilty of "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs".

"Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress— breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating," the lawsuit claims.

© Instagram Nicola's dog Nala died in June

After witnessing Nala's death, Nicola has allegedly experienced "damages and emotional distress," and says she is still in shock and pain.

Further emphasising her heartbreak at the loss of her beloved dog, Nicola shared a photo of Nala being laid to rest in a white coffin as Brooklyn holds his wife in his arms.

Nicola's husband, Brooklyn Beckham has been by his wife's side throughout the ordeal, and although his family is currently halfway across the world, enjoying a lavish holiday, David and Victoria sent messages of support to their firstborn and his distressed wife.

Alongside a carousel of holiday photos, David referred to Brookyln by his family nickname, writing: "Fun family summer, we miss u Bust and Nicola," with Victoria echoing her husband's sentiments, writing: "Missing you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Family support



David and Victoria have been a huge source of support to Nicola during the difficult time, with David resharing Nicola's heartbreaking posts about her pooch.

Brooklyn has of course been there for his wife too, penning a distraught message to the dog.

"Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming. You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us. We love you so much and miss you beyond."

We hope Nicola's lawsuit brings some solace during this tricky time.