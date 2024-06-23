Nicola Peltz determined to 'uncover the truth' following beloved pet's death: 'I am relentlessly investigating'

Nicola Peltz is 'relentlessly investigating' the death of her beloved Chihuahua, Nala. After confirming the unexpected passing of her pup this month, the model, 29, shared an update on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, Nicola told fans that her "heart has been shattered" after first losing her grandmother, Gina (who also went by the nicknames Naunni and Bunny), in May, followed by Nala, who died in June.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz revealed that she's investigating the groomers who she believes are responsible for Nala's death

As Nicola recalled, her dog, Nala, passed away just hours after she was taken to a groomer, which left her in great emotional distress. "The response to the tragedy in my comments, DM's and texts from others that detail similar horrifying experiences with their animals and groomers has shocked me to my core," noted Nicola.

© Instagram Nicola had Nala by her side for nine years

"I will advocate to help make sure this never happens to another family, because this pain is unbearable. I am relentlessly investigating the situation to find out exactly what happened in that groomer's van. I am doing everything I can to uncover the truth. If her death was not due to foul play, then why isn't the groomer cooperating with our investigation – they currently are not."

Calling her beloved Nala "the most amazing, energetic and happy puppy" who deserved better than her "heartbreaking ending," Nicola thanked her followers for all their love and support.

Shortly after posting, Nicola was inundated with support as her father-in-law, David Beckham, and three brothers – Matthew, Will and Brad Peltz – reshared her message.

It was on June 16 that Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, confirmed Nala's passing, with the actress recalling what had happened. "Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath," explained Nicola.

"We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon.

© Instagram Nicola announced the passing of her grandmother in May 2024

"She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything. Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don't know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she's with my Naunni. I hope I see them soon."