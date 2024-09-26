Michelle Keegan sparks reaction with intimate bath photo

Actress Michelle Keegan sparked a fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared an intimate snapshot of herself posing in a bathtub.

In the photo, which the Fool Me Once star shared to Instagram, Michelle, 37, is pictured in her element, relaxing in a roll-top bathtub brimming with bubbles.

© Instagram The actress posed up a storm in a bathtub

The star wore her chestnut tresses in a playful bun and accessorised with a pair of gold earrings. Michelle was joined by her beloved pet pooch, Pip, whom she shares with her husband Mark Wright.

Her furry companion looked so sweet standing on a fluffy bath mat with its ears pricked up.

© Getty Images The actress always looks flawless

In her caption, Michelle wrote "life lately!" followed by a list of ten things including the likes of "Mid-week dress up" and "My idea of heaven" which she used in reference to her bathtub snap.

Her fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Glowing girl," while a second noted: "Absolute goddess," and a third added: "Fab, [it's] the little things in life – peace, self-care and time."

The bathroom appeared to belong to Soho Farmhouse, which is a members' club and hotel located in the Oxfordshire countryside.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

When she's not travelling across the country, Michelle relishes spending quality time with her husband Mark in their stunning mega-mansion.

The couple own a sprawling property in Essex, which they built from scratch after purchasing the original home and land for £1.3 million back in October 2019.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's living room

Over a period of four years, Michelle and Mark have crafted their dream Georgian-style home complete with palatial interiors, a home gym, a spa-like bathroom and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Take a look in the video below...

Speaking to The Observer in December last year, Michelle explained how the building process had been an emotional rollercoaster for both herself and her husband.

Revealing what it was like when she saw the finished project, the star said: "I was filming [Ten Pound Poms] in Australia and hadn't seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn't speak for five minutes. He was like, 'What do you think?'

"I couldn't find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying. It still gets me emotional. Because we've worked really hard for it. We've had to make a lot of sacrifices," continued Michelle.

"I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But it's worth it. And the house – it's also about security. Because you never know when all this is going to end."