Michelle Keegan is a vision in waist-cinching mini dress - and red really is her colour

Michelle Keegan has stunned in yet another jaw-dropping outfit this week - and wow! The 37-year-old actress, who is set to light up screens in the newest season of Brassic later this month, was the epitome of style and glamour as she graced the star-studded Nadine Merabi London Fashion Week event on Saturday.

Surrounded by a dazzling array of celebrities, Michelle stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense, proving once again why she's a true style icon.

© Dave Benett Michelle Keegan wore a Nadine Merabi red mini dress for the label's AW24 Showcase and official Flagship celebration in London

For the exclusive event, the actress opted for the 'Natalie' red mini dress, which boasted the brand's signature tulip-style skirt and square neckline. The sizzling bouclé-tweed number featured pearl trim detailing, intertwined with red velvet fabric, which framed the striking square neckline perfectly. Her radiant presence and chic ensemble certainly set the tone for an unforgettable night of high fashion.

© Dave Benett The Fool Me Once actress looked stunning

Michelle mingled with the likes of Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson and fashion designer Nadine Merabi. Her appearance comes days after she turned heads at the 2024 National Television Awards.

The actress, whose huge hit Fool Me Once is one of Netflix most popular shows of 2024, looked sensational in a black mini dress. The garment came with long sleeves, and a built-in choker at the neckline, as well as a billowing cape. Her hair was scooped up in a majorly glam updo, and she accessorised with vintage Chanel earrings.

© Dave Benett Michelle posed with Nade Merabi

Michelle's fashion sense and fabulous outfits are loved by her fans. She previously told HELLO! that although she likes clear out her ever-flowing closet from time to time.

© Ian West - PA Images Michelle looked stunning in her LBD at the NTAs

"I do try when my wardrobe is overflowing which it always is," she previously. "My wardrobe is always over the floor whereas Mark's is the exact opposite, and colour coordinated. But I do try to recycle clothes; so if I've got a jumper from last year that I loved, I don't throw it out."

Speaking about the attention her and Mark receive on the red carpet, the star added: "At the end of the day, we love our home comforts.

"We go home, have a cup of tea, shut the blinds. I had such a normal upbringing, I worked in a shop, worked at the airport, then I was lucky to get the role in Corrie.

"But my life hasn't changed. I still have the same friends, go to the same places. The only thing that's different is seeing myself on TV and in magazines and newspapers."