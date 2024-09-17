Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's view from bedroom at £3.5 million mansion needs to be seen to be believed
Subscribe
Michelle Keegan's view from bedroom at £3.5 million mansion needs to be seen to be believed
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan© Shutterstock

Michelle Keegan unveils rarely-seen part of rural £3.5 million mansion

The Fool Me Once actress lives in Essex with her husband, Mark Wright

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan never fail to impress with their epic £3.5 million mega-mansion in Essex. 

The couple, who built their dream home from scratch after initially purchasing the property for £1.3 million in October 2019, kept their fans in the loop throughout the entire renovation process. 

In a nearly four-year-long process, the couple oversaw the knocking down of the existing property to build their very own luxury Georgian-style home.

In a new update, Fool Me Once actress Michelle showed off just how breathtaking the sprawling countryside is surrounding their Hollywood-worthy home. 

Michelle shared the breathtaking sunset from her window© Instagram / @michkeegan
Michelle shared the breathtaking sunset from her window

"Beautiful," Michelle penned on Instagram, sharing a photograph of the rolling hills, vast fields and candy pink sunset on her and Mark's doorstep. 

The Brassic star captured the snap from the upper floor of her palatial property, where the couple share a luxurious cream bedroom that could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel. 

Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy
Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

Mark previously gave fans a glimpse inside their private space, detailing the upholstered headboard wall panels behind their bed, and matching bedside tables with lamps on either side. 

Mirrors placed on either side of the bed reveal the couple has opted for patterned wallpaper on one side of the room, while white bedding and cream scatter cushions complete the perfectly styled aesthetic.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's U-shaped sofa in their living room© Instagram
The couple have a luxe and minimal theme running throughout their home

It's not the first time Mark and Michelle, who married in 2015, have shared their appreciation for the outdoors since relocating to Mark's native Essex.

On their home renovation account, the couple shared a beautiful snap of the night sky illuminated by their property's glowing floodlights. 

"Took this amazing shot of the house last night…. Look at the stars above."

The pair's home Instagram showed their incredible Essex mansion in full
The couple never fail to share epic photos caputred at their £3.5m Essex home

In another golden morning snap, Mark shared: "Waking up to this sunrise, never gets old." 

Mark and Michelle's home is a hotspot for golden sunrises© Instagram / @wrightyhome
Mark and Michelle's home is a hotspot for golden sunrises

"Just the absolute most amazing homes, it's like it's straight out of Beverly Hills," penned one adoring fan. 

Others agreed it was a "dream" property with one writing: "Whenever I imagined winning the lottery and buying a big house this is exactly what I’ve always imagined it to be like ever since I was a kid."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More