Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan never fail to impress with their epic £3.5 million mega-mansion in Essex.

The couple, who built their dream home from scratch after initially purchasing the property for £1.3 million in October 2019, kept their fans in the loop throughout the entire renovation process.

In a nearly four-year-long process, the couple oversaw the knocking down of the existing property to build their very own luxury Georgian-style home.

In a new update, Fool Me Once actress Michelle showed off just how breathtaking the sprawling countryside is surrounding their Hollywood-worthy home.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Michelle shared the breathtaking sunset from her window

"Beautiful," Michelle penned on Instagram, sharing a photograph of the rolling hills, vast fields and candy pink sunset on her and Mark's doorstep.

The Brassic star captured the snap from the upper floor of her palatial property, where the couple share a luxurious cream bedroom that could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel.

Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

Mark previously gave fans a glimpse inside their private space, detailing the upholstered headboard wall panels behind their bed, and matching bedside tables with lamps on either side.

Mirrors placed on either side of the bed reveal the couple has opted for patterned wallpaper on one side of the room, while white bedding and cream scatter cushions complete the perfectly styled aesthetic.

© Instagram The couple have a luxe and minimal theme running throughout their home

It's not the first time Mark and Michelle, who married in 2015, have shared their appreciation for the outdoors since relocating to Mark's native Essex.

On their home renovation account, the couple shared a beautiful snap of the night sky illuminated by their property's glowing floodlights.

"Took this amazing shot of the house last night…. Look at the stars above."

The couple never fail to share epic photos caputred at their £3.5m Essex home

In another golden morning snap, Mark shared: "Waking up to this sunrise, never gets old."

© Instagram / @wrightyhome Mark and Michelle's home is a hotspot for golden sunrises

"Just the absolute most amazing homes, it's like it's straight out of Beverly Hills," penned one adoring fan.

Others agreed it was a "dream" property with one writing: "Whenever I imagined winning the lottery and buying a big house this is exactly what I’ve always imagined it to be like ever since I was a kid."