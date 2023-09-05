Michelle Keegan goes makeup free in very candid selfie ahead of NTA appearance

Michelle Keegan has posted a very candid selfie ahead of her appearance at Tuesday evening's National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena.

The actress, who is hoping to win an award at the star-studded ceremony, posted a photo of her makeup-free and rocking a laidback, natural look in a lift mirror before she enlists her glam squad to prep her for the glitzy night out.

Michelle looked stunning in a casual top and sports leggings while holding a bag of food and sticking her tongue out for the snap. She wrote in the caption: "Bali [arrow emoji] The O2," before adding: "Running on two hours sleep!"

The 36-year-old will likely be joined on the red carpet by her co-stars from the hit show Brassic, which has been nominated in the Comedy category. It faces stiff competition from Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon and Ghosts. The winner will be revealed during the awards which are being hosted by Joel Dommett and are being aired live on ITV1 from 8pm.

Michelle also took to her Instagram Storie to encourage a few more last-minute votes in support of the Sky Comedy series. The star, who plays Erin Croft in the show, posted a photo of the comedy's poster, and linked out to where fans can place their vote.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan posted this selfie ahead of the NTAs

The star's admission of running on two hours sleep comes soon after her and husband Mark Wright, 36, jetted back from Bali where they attended a friend's wedding.

Michelle and Mark had a flying visit to the gorgeous location and posted a few snaps from their quick visit. The brunette beauty was clearly in her element as she posed up a storm in a brown bikini and showed off her hair in a natural wave. She quipped in the caption: "In Monica's voice… 'IT'S THE HUMIDITY'."

The former Coronation Street star also shared a mirror selfie in which she showed off her gorgeous outfit from the wedding. She added some extra glam with an assortment of gold accessories and styled her bouncy curls to perfection.

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her bikini

Mark and Michelle may have been in Bali for a friends' wedding but that didn't stop them from holidaying in style. The pair stayed at a luxurious oceanfront hotel located at Jimbaran Bay.

She made sure to include several images of the idyllic infinity pool, in addition to a sun-soaked snapshot of a beautiful terrace area overflowing with pretty, pink flowers.

© Instagram Arg posed with good friend Michelle Keegan at her amazing Essex home

Meanwhile, shortly before jetting to Indonesia, Mark and Michelle put on a show-stopper of a party to celebrate their housewarming. The pair, who moved into their £3.5 million home in 2019 and have been renovating ever since, invited their close friends and family along to celebrate the work being completed.

Mark shared a video of highlights from the night which featured live music from James 'Arg' Argent, Olly Murs and a DJ, as well as live comedy from Russell Kane.