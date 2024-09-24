Carrie Underwood sparks debate with new look in latest photos

Carrie Underwood had fans in a frenzy with an Instagram post that saw the singer on a fishing trip with her husband, Mike Fisher, earlier this month.

The American Idol alum posted a slew of images of her Montana getaway, showcasing her fishing skills as she posed with her catch of the day.

She sported braids under an orange cap, a gray hoodie, her signature bright smile, and a full makeup look.

She captioned the post, "Had the BEST day today fly fishing in Montana! Thanks to our epic guide, Jason, for the expertise! What a day!"

Fans jumped to her comment section to discuss what they deemed a new look for Carrie. "She does look different," one fan wrote. "Still absolutely beautiful! Did she get her teeth done? Not putting her down just wondering".

Another commented, "I think she is great but all honesty I can't recognize her," before suggesting she had plastic surgery and "new teeth".

© Instagram Fans commented that Carrie looked "unrecognizable" in new Instagram post

Some quickly came to her defense, with one fan writing, "We should support all women, especially when they had surgery they didn't choose to have. She had a terrible accident and looks great, I can only imagine how scary that was."

They continued, "Let's spread the love and positivity about women, what they are doing that's great and not just about their appearance. We get enough of that on the regular."

The 41-year-old revealed that she suffered a nasty fall in November 2017 when walking her dogs near her home in Nashville.

© Instagram Carrie showcased her glam makeup look on the Montana fishing trip with her husband, Mike Fisher

She told her fan club members at the time, "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [her husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

The accident caused speculation that Carrie had undergone plastic surgery as a result of the fall, including getting veneers. Despite this, the singer vehemently denied the rumors in an interview with Redbook in 2018.

"It's a little sad because the truth is just as interesting…I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it."

© Instagram Carrie underwent surgery after a nasty fall in 2017

She continued, "My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Carrie, who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with Mike, her husband of 14 years, is enjoying her vacation ahead of a bumper year as the newest judge of American Idol.

She will replace former judge Katy Perry and spoke to Good Morning America about her latest career move.

© Getty Images The singer will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie as the newest judge of American Idol

"It feels like home!" she said excitedly. "There's so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant."

Carrie won the 2004-2005 season of the show at just 21 years old before bursting onto the country music scene and picking up a total of eight Grammy awards throughout her prolific career.

"I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help," she said.