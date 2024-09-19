Meet Michelle Keegan's lookalike brother – from career away from spotlight to bond with famous sister

Michelle Keegan has crafted quite the career for herself with the star having played one of Coronation Street's most popular characters, while also leading shows like Our Girl and Fool Me Once.

While the star and husband, Mark Wright, live their lives in the spotlight, her younger brother, Andrew, has shunned fame and forged his own path. Michelle and her brother have an incredibly close bond and their sibling similarities are so strong that they could easily be twins!

© Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about Michelle's younger brother, from his touching career to what it was like growing up with the actress.

Career

While Michelle pursued a career in entertainment, Andrew turned his hand to education. Andrew has been an assistant head at Altrincham College and in 2021, he invited his sister to deliver an acting seminar to the college's drama students.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan teases brother in sweet video

Michelle is incredibly supportive of her brother's career, but she still pokes some sibling teasing at her younger brother. In 2021, the actress shared a short video clip of herself picking up Andrew from school and joked: "Cannot, will not take my brother being a deputy headteacher seriously."

Bond

It's clear that the duo share an incredible bond and when Andrew turned 30 in 2020, Michelle penned: "Happy 30th birthday to my brother @rookeegs Growing up I always thought I had your back cause I was your 'big sister' but really you always had mine. Thank you for being the other half of me. Proud of you in every way."

On National Siblings Day in 2021, the actress shared a photo of the pair looking their finest and shared: "I know it was yesterday but happy #nationalsiblingday @rookeegs I always try and make you look good... and you're welcome! #rideordie4life."

© Instagram

Reflecting on their childhood, Michelle told the Guardian in 2022: "I remember my brother and me playing out in the garden, seeing tractors driving past, waving at farmers, then hearing the ice-cream man come down our road. I loved it."

It also turns out that her brother was her biggest support in acting when she was growing up. "I'd entertain the family when I was little," she explained. "My brother and I would spend hours rehearsing, then he'd introduce me into the room and we'd do a little skit."