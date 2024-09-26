Kate Winslet coordinates with rarely-seen husband Edward Abel Smith on star-studded date night

Kate Winslet may be busy on the promotional trail for her latest movie Lee, but on Wednesday night, the Hollywood star made sure her husband Edward Abel Smith was by her side.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, enjoyed a very star-studded date night at the afterparty for the new biopic in New York.

© Getty Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith at the afterparty for Lee in New York on Wednesday

The Academy Award-winning actress, 41, turned heads as she stepped out in a chic Jenny Packham liquorice black tonal and crystal beaded top and black silk trousers, effortlessly coordinating with her beau.

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Edward, the nephew of business mogul Richard Branson, cut a stylish figure in a black blazer and matching v-neck T-shirt. He accessorised with a silver chain necklace.

Kate, who will next be seen playing the photographer Lee Miller in Lee, recently shared rare details about her personal life with her husband Edward, telling podcast listeners the steps she took to improve her libido.

© Getty The couple looked very coordinated

The actress revealed how she boosted her sex life after discovering she had low levels of testosterone, as many women experience in midlife.

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast in September, mum-of-three Kate, best known for starring in the blockbuster Titanic, answered a listener's question about reigniting her sex drive in a relationship.

"Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone," she shared.

"A lot of people don't know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out - like eggs - it's gone. And once it's gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done and you'll feel sexy again ... I know."

Referring to thyroid levels, Kate commented: "Those things could have a direct impact on how you're actually feeling. It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older.

"So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you're feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that."

© Getty Images The lovebirds are very private

Kate and Edward tied the knot in 2012 at an incredibly secret ceremony in New York. Prior to her marriage with Edward, Kate was married twice, firstly to assistant director Jim Threapleton, and then to Skyfall and 1917 director Sam Mendes.

Kate, who is a mother to three children, was just 20 when she found fame in 1995's Heavenly Creatures and was 22 when she became a global megastar in James Cameron's disaster blockbuster Titanic.