Meet Kate Winslet’s daughter and two sons - everything you need to know about Mia, Joe and Bear

Kate Winslet is one of the finest actresses of her generation, starring in iconic films such as Sense and Sensibility, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Titanic and The Reader - for which she won an Oscar.

But as well as her brilliant acting, Kate is also a dedicated mother to three children - Mia Threapleton, 23, Joe Mendes, 20, and Bear Winslet, 10.

She reflected on motherhood in 2013, explaining: "You have to carry on as a mother, no matter what, and that's what I've always done. My children have never seen me in a crumpled heap on the floor, they've always known that."

© Getty Images Kate Winslet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England.

While it's not always been easy for Kate, who has been married three times, she revealed at the time she felt particularly anchored in motherhood.

"I feel incredibly lucky", she told Harper's Bazaar. "I've really learnt a great deal about myself, in the last four years in particular. I think I can see more clearly now – about how the pattern of past experiences has shaped who I am, and the characters I have played – and I'm grateful for that."

Meet Kate Winslet's children.

Mia Honey Threapleton, 23

© Scott Garfitt Mia and Kate accept a BAFTA in 2023

Kate's oldest daughter, Mia is a star within her own right. Born on October 12, 2000, the 23-year-old is from Kate's marriage to Jim Threapleton, who she divorced in December 2001.

Mia has followed in Kate's footsteps as an actress - and she's perfectly happy working with her mum. Her first role, aged 14, was in A Little Chaos, directed and co-written by her mother's dear friend the late Alan Rickman. Most recently the duo featured in Channel 4's anthology series episode "I Am Ruth" together.

As well as performing with her mum, Mia has had a successful career within her own right. She played Alma in Italian film Shadows in 2020, and Rose in a 2022 American television adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons.

Kate said of her daughter: "What's great for her is she has a different surname.".

She added: "So she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter ... that was important for her self-esteem, of course."

Joe Alfie Mendes, 20

© Jim Spellman Kate and then-husband Sam Mendes

Three years after giving birth to Mia, Kate welcomed her son Joe on December 22, 2003 with ex-husband Sam Mendes, who directed critically acclaimed American Beauty, as well as Bond films Spectre and Skyfall. The couple divorced in 2011.

Not much is known about Joe, who leads a far more private life than Mia, but he's interested in music. Kate revealed in a Jimmy Kimmel interview that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the "very musical" Joe was "able to Zoom with his mates and make a lot of music."

Bear Blaze Winslet, 10

© Getty Images Kate and Edward share a son together

A year after marrying businessman Edward Abel Smith, Kate gave birth to her youngest child, Bear, born December 7, 2013. The funny thing was that the star was certain she wouldn't have any more kids.

"It's been very busy, but thankfully I've had some time to rest. I haven't been pregnant in 10 years. My daughter is turning 13, and my son will be 10.", Kate told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added: "It's funny - I really was at a point where I was certain I wasn't having any more kids. Life is very strange that way, isn't it?"

© Getty Images Edward Abel Smith and Kate Winslet attend the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

It seems that while Bear is only 10 years old, he's already decided what he wants to do as an adult.

At the age of seven, Bear set his intentions to his mum - which she revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show in 2021.

"The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mum, I've got a confession to make,' " she recalled during the interview.

"He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress,' " she said, the punchline leading to a roar of laughter.

As she started to laugh at her son, he said: "It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up."