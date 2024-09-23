Daniel Craig and rarely-seen wife Rachel Weisz look so loved-up for low-key date

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz made a rare public appearance at the prestigious Cliveden Literary Festival event on Sunday, turning heads as they strolled hand-in-hand through the book festival grounds.

The couple, known for keeping their personal lives mostly under wraps, appeared to be in great spirits as they joined fellow book enthusiasts at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz during the Cliveden Literary Festival on Sunday

James Bond star Daniel was every inch the doting husband as he supported Rachel, 54, who joined former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis for an engaging interview.

The 56-year-old actor exuded casual cool, donning a black leather jacket paired with white-washed jeans and a crisp blue shirt. His longer hair, styled to one side, added a fresh and stylish twist to his look.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Rachel opted for a chic all-black outfit, consisting of sloughy trousers and a matching jumper. She accessorised with a pair of simple black heels and contrasting white sunglasses.

© Getty The couple made a rare appearance

Their joint appearance comes days amid the release of Daniel's highly-anticipated movie, Queer. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and an adaptation of William S. Burrough's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Queer focuses on a period of time in William's life in the 1950s in Mexico City, and his brief romance and infatuation with a student, played by Drew Starkey.

The couple were last seen together earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where they promoted the new film. Watch the clip below...

Over the years, they have purposefully kept their romance private, rarely sharing details of their life together in the United Kingdom.

They met in 1994 during Les Grandes Horizontales at London's National Theatre Studio but reconnected 16 years later in 2010, and wed in June 2011 in New York City with only four guests in attendance, including Daniel's daughter Ella, from his first marriage, and Rachel's son Henry.

"We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons," he told GQ.

© Franco Origlia Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the Queer red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

In 2018 Daniel and Rachel welcomed their daughter, whose name they have never revealed.

"She does look very like him," Rachel said once during an interview, referring to the No Time To Die actor. "She really does."

Rachel also shares her son, Henry, with her former partner, director Darren Aronofsky, while Daniel is also father to daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

