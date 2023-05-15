Kate Winslet glitters in rare red carpet moment with husband Edward Abel Smith

The I Am Ruth actress was joined at the TV BAFTAs 2023 by her husband and daughter, Mia Threapleton

Kate Winslet's husband Edward Abel Smith rallied to support his wife and her daughter Mia Threapleton at the 2023 TV BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Kate, 47, and Mia, 22, were both nominated for BAFTAs for their roles in I Am Ruth, of which the Titanic actress took home the award for Best Actress for her critically-acclaimed performance.

Celebrating her win, the mother-of-three was seen kissing her husband Edward, formerly known as Ned Rocknroll, and drinking Champagne with her daughter as they posed for selfies holding two golden BAFTAs masks.

© Joe Maher Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton attended the ceremony together

During her acceptance speech, Kate said: "If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton. We did this together, kiddo," she said, as Mia was seen wiping tears from her eyes from her seat during her mother's speech.

"There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes and it took my breath away."

Kate's daughter Mia played her on-screen daughter in the feature-length drama, which followed a loving mother who battles a strained relationship with her daughter as she becomes consumed by the pressures of social media.

The series also won the award for Single Drama on the night.

Who is Kate Winslet's husband Edward Abel Smith?

Kate met her husband of over ten years during a lavish holiday on Richard Branson's private Necker Island in 2011.

Edward, who changed his name from Ned Rocknroll after several years married to the Oscar award-winning actress, is the nephew of billionaire Richard Branson. The 45-year-old businessman still works for his uncle's brand, Virgin Galactic.

When did Kate Winslet marry Edward Abel Smith?

Kate and Edward tied the knot in 2012 at an incredibly secret ceremony in New York.

Ever since their marriage, the English actress has been full of praise for the balance and inspiration her husband brings to her life.

© Getty Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith tied the knot in 2016

"My creative life in the last few years has been really, really, colourful for me," Kate said in an interview with People in 2015. "And I've really really enjoyed being able to embrace that," she continued.

"I have a wonderful man in my life who is so incredibly supportive that makes it possible for me to have those experiences. It's been a really fun time."

© Getty The couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Despite their A-lister status, Kate and Edward keep their personal lives largely out of the spotlight and have chosen to live a relatively private life in Sussex. The couple shares a son together, Bear Blaze Winslet, who was born in 2013 and is now nine years old.

Kate also has two children from her previous marriages. She shares 22-year-old Mia Honey Threapleton with her first husband Jim Threapleton, and 19-year-old Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes with her second husband Sam Mendes.

