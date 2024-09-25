Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off shredded six-pack in intimate photos from romantic getaway
© Mondadori Portfolio,Instagram

 The Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor is a doting dad of two…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson caused a stir on Tuesday when he was pictured showing off his shredded six-pack in a series of photos from a romantic getaway with his wife, Sam.

The 34-year-old cosied up to his bikini-clad wife, wearing a pair of swim shorts whilst posing against a rocky sea backdrop. The impeccably toned pair were beaming from ear to ear, enjoying the sunshine.

The couple jetted off on a romantic holiday© Instagram
Captioning the post, he wrote: "Little getaway," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

Sam also looked sensational, opting for a slinky halterneck bikini top and denim shorts, showing off her fabulously tanned legs. A second image of Aaron revealed another glimpse of his muscly torso as he smoked a cigarette, wearing a pair of camouflage shorts and oversized sunglasses.

Aaron showed off his abs and tattoo dedicated to his wife © Instagram
The close-up shot gave a detailed look at Aaron's tattoo tribute to his beloved, which is on the left side of his chest. The inking is of a hummingbird flying next to Sam's name. She also has a matching one with Aaron's name in similar calligraphy near her collarbone.

The couple got their matching tattoos back in 2021 by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Other photos in the 'photo dump' showed the pair enjoying a sun-soaked walk on the beach.

January Jones was one of the first to comment on the loved-up snaps, replying with three red love heart emojis.

The couple enjoyed a romantic walk on the beach© Instagram
Aaron and Sam tied the knot in 2012 after working together on Nowhere Boy in 2009.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wylda Rae, in July 2010. Two years later, in January 2012, they welcomed another girl, Romy Hero Johnson.

aaron taylor johnson sam taylor johnson wedding vow renewal © Instagram
Aaron and Sam celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022

Before meeting and marrying Aaron, Sam was previously married to ex-husband Jay Jopling, with whom she shares two daughters, Angelica and Jessie.

In 2017, Aaron opened up about his marriage in an interview with Mr. Porter: "I don't really analyse our relationship," he said.

He added: "I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We're just in sync."

Of being a father, he said: "I get more fulfilment from being a father than I do from being an actor. I'm still constantly wanting to give it up."

