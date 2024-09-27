Al Roker makes unexpected early exit from Today — here's why

Al Roker had to make a sudden exit while co-anchoring Today's 3rd Hour, as just 22 minutes in he said his goodbyes to co-stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

© NBC Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones on Today

"You've got to take off early? Catch a flight," Craig mentioned about the meteorologist in a swift segue from a segment on money management.

© NBC Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

Al confirmed that he would be leaving the show to head to "God's country, Charleston wine and food festival."

His colleagues certainly seemed jealous of his trip, with Sheinelle remarking how "nice" it sounded before Craig told Charleston to "treat him nice."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today has her co-hosts in tears

They were sure to ask that the veteran weatherman pick up some wine for them in time for when they'd reunite the next week, as he left the set to head for the city in South Carolina.

Al has a long relationship with Charleston, visiting often despite being born and raised in New York. In fact, the 70-year-old's love of the city runs so deep, he received an incredible honor from the Mayor, William Cogswell.

The Mayor of Charleston proclaimed that August 20, 2024 would be known as Al Roker Day in an announcement on News 2 Today.

© NDZ/Star Max Al Roker outside the Today Show

He explained the reason for the acknowledgement was because: "We appreciate his love for who and what we are, and so we felt that it was fitting on his 70th birthday to give him a proclamation honoring his 70th."

© Terry Wyatt Dylan Dreyer attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

While the 70-year-old left the show in order to be present in the South Carolina city, he wasn't the only person absent from the 3rd Hour, as Dylan Dreyer was reporting from Nashville where she had been at the People's Choice Country Award.

The 43-year-old sported a brand new look as her typically short hair was replaced with a long ponytail for the night, wearing a white dress with a silk bustier and fringe skirt, paired with metallic sandal-style heels.

As she reported to her colleagues from the event, Al remarked that she looked like a country star herself, and she teased that she may even don her clip-on ponytail when she returns to the studio to make her transformation a more permanent fixture.

Dylan's absence did mean that she missed the emotional moment when Hoda Kotb announced she would be leaving Today after 17 years on September 26. Sheinelle and Jenna Bush Hager joined regular members of Today for the tearful moment Hoda made her announcement.