Today Show's Dylan Dreyer reveals major hair transformation as she walks red carpet

NBC's Dylan Dreyer made an appearance at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards – and used the opportunity to rock a very different style.

The gorgeous news anchor wore a white dress with a silk bustier and fringe skirt; she paired the look with metallic sandal-style heels.

But it was her blonde hair that had the biggest transformation, as she wore her usual shoulder-bob hair styled in a long ponytail with braiding detail on the crown.

© Terry Wyatt Dylan rocked a big transformation

Her stylist Kim Russo worked on the look, alongside Dylan's make-up artist Vadee.

Shania Twain will be hosting the two hour event, and Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Ashley Cooke are all expected to walk the red carpet.

© Terry Wyatt The anchor wore a fun dress perfect for a night in Nashville

"Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and we artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love. I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances," said Shania.

Beyonce has been nominated for 19 People's Choice Country Awards, while Zach Bryan has 17 nods, followed by Kacey Musgraves (15), Shaboozey (12), Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen (11 each) and Luke Combs (10).

© Jason Kempin/NBC Dylan had stepped away from Today for the event

The show also added six new categories this year: female song, male song, group/duo song, cover song, new artist song and storyteller song

Dylan has been in Nashville ahead of the People's Choice Country Awards, reporting on the behind-the-scenes events and planning that goes into the event, which is being held at the Grand Ole Opry.

It meant, however, that she missed an incredibly emotional moment on The Today Show on September 26 when Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave Today after 17 years.

But Dylan made sure to mark the news on social media with a heartfelt dedication alongside a picture of Hoda carrying Dylan's son Oliver.

She wrote: "This is my favorite picture of @hodakotb. Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm ar