Savannah Guthrie shares matching swimsuit selfie to celebrate daughter Vale

Savannah Guthrie rang in National Daughters day on Thursday and celebrated her oldest child with a photo dump of images on Instagram.

Despite it being a "made up Instagram holiday," the TV star decided to take part and gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with daughter Vale.

She entertained her social media followers with a plethora of photos with her 10-year-old girl and included several snapshots from their vacations this year.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Savannah Guthrie dresses up as Taylor Swift and performs with daughter

One photo showed Savannah and Vale looking cute as can be in matching navy swimsuits with bow straps, as they soaked up the sun on one of their getaways.

They were also pictured in Paris and enjoying ice cream, and Vale also showed off her new braces as she beamed for the camera.

© Instagram Savannah twinned with her daughter

Savannah shares her two children, Vale and Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman. They became parents later in life, something the Today host has been open about.

She became a mom at 42 and the journey to parenthood wasn't an easy one. Savannah experienced a miscarriage and also went through multiple rounds of IVF before finally falling pregnant.

© Photo: Getty Images Savannah is also a mom to Charley

"The older I got, when that kept not happening for me, I was heartbroken for a lot of years," Savannah told her co-host, Hoda Kotb during a conversation on Today.

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh, my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must be your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,'" she continued. "In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family."

Savannah adores being a mom and regularly counts her blessings for what she has today.

"I really can't get over it — I'll never get over it," she told People. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope."

© Instagram Savannah shares her children with her husband Michael

She wed Michael in 2014 and they were both concerned they'd spent too long dating and not enough time planning a family.

"I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married," she confessed. "We dated for so long that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance.

"When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet."