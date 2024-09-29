Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in skinny jeans during romantic getaway with husband Michael

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones looked flawless at the weekend as she enjoyed a getaway with her husband, Michael Douglas.

Eschewing her red-carpet sparkles and sequins, the Welsh star, 55, donned a pair of leg-lengthening skinny jeans in slate grey which she teamed with a matching form fitting top and a funky bucket hat.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic trip

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two was all smiles as she posed alongside her husband on a perfectly manicured golf course.

For their outing, Michael also embraced his sporty side, opting to wear a pair of white trainers, black trousers, a burgundy sports top and a baseball cap.

In her caption, Catherine penned: "Go Green!! Weekend away!! Happy wife, happy life!"

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Love you two so much! Enjoy your Birthday weekend!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Such a beautiful couple," and a third added: "Most gorgeous golfers EVER! Have fun!"

Michael and Catherine's holiday comes after they celebrated their birthdays on 25 September. While Michael marked his milestone 80th, Catherine celebrated her 55th.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine have a shared birthday

To mark her husband's big day, the Chicago actress opted to share a cheeky black-and-white image of herself posing in her 'birthday suit' as a "gift" for her loved one.

"In my birthday suit!" she wrote. "After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course."

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents to two children

Their love story

The pair, who share daughter Carys and son Dylan, tied the knot in 2000.

Catherine previously spoke about the secret behind her long-lasting marriage to Michael and explained to the Wall Street Journal that the number one ingredient is "laughter."

She said: "We have a lot of fun together. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Catherine added that they "respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine exchanged vows in 2000

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Telegraph, the actress spoke candidly about their age gap, explaining: "We were born on the same day, 25 years apart.

"We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."