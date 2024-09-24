Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys steps into the spotlight with exciting announcement: 'I am so proud'

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan isn't the only one of their kids to be stepping into the spotlight.

The couple, who have been married since 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys Zeta, 21, were recently supportive of the former, who just launched his new podcast, Young American, a weekly political series on SiriusXM aimed for Gen Z.

And though his little sister had yet to hint at what her own professional pursuits might be, she just revealed what she's been up to.

Michael Douglas' 80th birthday celebrations

Carys took to Instagram this week and shared a glimpse and behind-the-scenes look at her acting debut, a role in an upcoming short film written and directed by Hanna Gray Organschi titled F*ck That Guy, also starring You actress Victoria Pedretti as well as Dagmara Dominczyk and fellow celebrity scion Micheál Neeson, Liam Neeson's son with the late Natasha Richardson.

Though it's unclear which character Carys plays, per IMDb, the short is set in 1992 Connecticut, and the plot reads: "Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal."

"Some moments from a project I am so proud to be a part of!! :))" the budding actress wrote in her caption, announcing: "F*CK THAT GUY is heading to L.A for @prooffilmfestival by @am_cinematheque to screen Oct. 18-20!!"

"Honored to have worked with @hannaorganschi @then0t0ri0usvip Micheal Nesson and Dagmara Dominczyk," she added, along with a comprehensive list of credits, giving shout-outs to everyone from the producers, to gaffers, intimacy coordinators and set decorators, among others.

© Getty Carys and Douglas both went to the same college

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to cheer her on, with one commending her with: "Having the full list of credits in the caption is admirable," as others followed suit with: "Omg yay Carys!!! So wonderful!!" and: "Sweet & brilliant Carys!!! So very proud of and excited for you," as well as: "Unreal!!! So proud of you."

© Anadolu In addition to the two, the actor is also a father to son Cameron

This appears to be Carys' acting debut, though she previously worked as a second assistant director for the 2022 short film August, and appeared in another short, Shell, this year as well. She is also cast in the drama The Holy Devil, however there hasn't been a production update since 2020.

© Getty Carys is following in her parents' footsteps

In addition to developing her acting career, Carys is currently a student at Brown University, from where her brother graduated in 2022.

© Instagram She wore a dress of her mom's for her recent 20th birthday

While at Brown, Dylan studied political science, and when announcing his new show, he wrote on Instagram: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."