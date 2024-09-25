Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones poses in her 'birthday suit' as cheeky gift to husband Michael Douglas on his 80th

catherine zeta jones wednesday premiere© Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones poses in her 'birthday suit' as gift to husband Michael Douglas on his 80th

The Chicago actress has a joint birthday with her husband Michael Douglas

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a striking snapshot of herself posing in her 'birthday suit' to mark her birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram on her special day, the Welsh star uploaded a black-and-white throwback image of herself rocking nothing except a pair of towering strappy heels. 

She is pictured posing in a lavish bathroom complete with slabs of marble, an ornate sink and a large bathtub. For added va-va-voom, Catherine has her raven tresses billowing behind her in a dramatic fashion. 

"In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!," she noted in her caption. "This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course."

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73RD EMMY AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+© Getty Images
Catherine always looks flawless

Catherine's husband Michael Douglas was also quick to post on their joint birthday. On Instagram, the Wall Street star shared a black-and-white image of Catherine rocking an elegant lace dress and drop earrings. 

The actress, best known for starring in Chicago, oozed glamour with smokey eyeshadow and fluttery lashes.

In a touching tribute, Michael wrote in his caption: "To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best! @catherinezetajones."

Wednesday marks a double celebration for the pair, with Michael celebrating his milestone 80th and Catherine celebrating her 55th birthday.

Michael Douglas kissing Catherine Zeta Jones's hand © Getty Images
The couple exchanged vows in 2000

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of congratulations in the comments section. One follower penned: "Happy birthday to you both!" while a second noted: "Happy birthday to a beautiful couple," and a third chimed in: "Happy birthday to you both, enjoy your special day."

Catherine and Michael first crossed paths in 1998. They went on to tie the knot in 2000, and welcomed two children together: Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. 

Take a look at their love story in the video below... 

The couple have previously been incredibly open about their age gap. During a candid chat with WSJ Magazine, Catherine shared: "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a red dress with her husband Michael Douglas on the red carpet© Shutterstock
The pair have spoken openly about their age gap

"With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love is respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Telegraph in 2022, the actress revealed: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me."

atherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 © Getty Images
Catherine and Michael on the red carpet with their daughter Carys

Michael and Catherine's home life

The couple boast a dazzling property portfolio with homes in Bermuda, Spain and Canada, as well as a sprawling family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Dylan Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas© Getty Images
The couple are doting parents to Dylan and Carys

Their Welsh abode reportedly boasts four bedrooms, a grey exposed brick exterior, dormer windows, glass bannisters and a mammoth garage for their cars.

Catherine and Michael had the property built for £1 million in 2004, with the hope that it would allow Catherine to visit her native country more often, and so that their two children could have a "Welsh upbringing".

