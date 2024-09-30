Suri Cruise reunite with mom Katie Holmes in NYC during enthusiastic moment watching her Broadway show

Suri Cruise has been getting settled into her new routine at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, having moved there at the end of August.

But over the weekend, the 18-year-old returned to New York City for a very important reason, as she watched her mom, Katie Holmes, perform in her new Broadway show, Our Town.

According to NY Daily News, Suri was in the audience cheering on Katie and giving her a standing ovation, along with dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell.

Katie has had several friends and family members come to support her since Our Town's opening night in September, including her Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta, who played her on-screen sister Bessie in the popular show.

Our Town returned to Broadway on September 17 for the first time in 20 years, and features a star-studded crowd, including four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch.Katie plays Mrs Webb in the show and has received rave reviews from critics for her performance.

The official synopsis reads: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."

© Santiago Felipe Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise watched her perform in Our Town over the weekend

The show takes place at the Barrymore Theatre in New York's Broadway. Performing in Our Town has been a great distraction for the doting mom, who is getting used to life as an empty nester.

While she has prefered to keep her family life out of the spotlight over the years, the star has given several glimpses into their sweet bond in previous interviews.

© Instagram Katie Holmes and her Our Town co-stars

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

© TikTok Suri Cruise is at college student at Carnegie Mellon University

Most recently, Katie touched upon Suri flying the nest when talking to Town & Country. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity," she said. "But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

The actress also said she was excited to get involved more in her book club and start dancing again.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie raised Suri in New York City

As well as performing in Our Town, she is also starring in the second season of Poker Face. Katie has also been enjoying working with fashion, and recently collaborated with A.P.C. on a limited edition collection, which even featured a quilt that had been made by her mom, Kathleen Holmes.