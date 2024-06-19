Suri Cruise, 18, showcases bold new look at NYC prom, weeks before moving out of mom Katie Holmes' home

Suri Cruise has just hit another milestone ahead of moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this fall.

The only daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise stepped on in New York City's sweltering heat wave on Wednesday to attend her high school prom, and she looked so grown up!

In photos uploaded by The Mirror, the teenager was pictured with a group of friends, including a prom date, rocking a stunning new look consisting of wavy hair and a defined eye, with a bold lip completing her look.

She opted for a maroon, black, blue and gold patterned dress with a corseted bodice, teamed with gold high heels.

Suri also chose to wear maroon nail varnish to coordinate with her dress. This is one of the teenager's big milestones ahead of leaving New York City to begin an exciting new chapter in her life.

It was recently revealed via a TikTok video that Suri would be attending Carnegie Mellon University.

The private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was established in 19000 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West.

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

Suri has been the star of several school productions in recent years, including playing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, and is also an incredible singer, showcasing her singing voice in the opening credits of Katie's film, Better Together, in 2022.

Katie has raised Suri in New York City for over a decade, with the mother-daughter duo moving over to the East Coast shortly after Katie's separation from Tom in 2012.

Katie Holmes will soon be an empty nester

Until then, they had split their time between NYC and Los Angeles. After moving, the Hollywood star was able to raise her daughter out of the public glare, and previously opened up about why New York City has been such a special place for both her and Suri.

She told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"