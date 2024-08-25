Katie Holmes supported by fans as she celebrates new chapter after daughter Suri's college move

Katie Holmes has an exciting new chapter to celebrate, and get used to!

It's a time of change for the Dawson's Creek alum, whose daughter Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently moved out of their New York City home as she began her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

And though it's certainly a bittersweet moment for the now empty-nester, she's keeping busy with another exciting era, her return to Broadway.

Katie, 45, is a devoted fan and advocate of the theater, and first returned to the industry last year when she starred in Off-Broadway production The Wanderers, a show written by playwright Anna Ziegler, in which she played a character named Julia Cheever. Per Deadline, the show's plot read: "The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah."

One year after her Off-Broadway debut, the First Daughter actress is now gearing up for her Broadway comeback, as part of the cast of upcoming production Our Town, originally written by Thornton Wilder in 1938. (She made her Broadway debut with 2008's All My Sons.)

Katie took to Instagram over the weekend and celebrated the show's forthcoming premiere, directing fans to how they can get their tickets.

"Come see @ourtownbroadway!" she wrote in the caption, and shared: "Preview performances begin September 17. Opening night is October 10."

© TikTok Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, which Timothée Chalamet and Lourdes Leon also attended

She added: "I love this beautiful group of creators." Directed by Kenny Leon, the play also features The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons, and Zoey Deutch, whose dad Howard Deutch is known for directing Pretty in Pink, and whose mom Lea Thompson is known for starring opposite Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

© Getty Katie and her daughter are based in New York City

Following Katie's exciting update, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with encouraging messages.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo attending Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt in 2017

"So excited to see you return to the stage!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Wow! Great! I'm so excited, can't wait to see it! Congratulations on your return to Broadway Katie, you are incredibly talented!" and: "Congratulations on your continued success. I hope you enjoy not only the performances, but the whole process too," as well as: "It will definitely be a success."

© Getty She and Tom were married from 2006 to 2012

Last year, while she was starring in The Wanderers, Katie opened up during an appearance on Good Morning America about the process, gushing: "It's been wonderful." She added: "I love this play, [it has] very complex characters, and really explores human discontentment."

She also recently gave rare insight into how she's feeling about her daughter Suri's college move. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she told Town & Country earlier this month. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."