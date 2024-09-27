Katie Holmes finds 'love' in the most unexpected place with sweet discovery on NY sidewalk

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes finds 'love' in the most unexpected place with sweet discovery in NYC
Katie Holmes in Paris © Edward Berthelot,Getty

The Dawson's Creek actress recently became an empty-nester

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes delivered a sneak peek into her life in New York on Thursday when she shared an adorable discovery during a walk through her beloved city. 

The star took a break from promoting her new Broadway show Our Town, to deliver a photo on Instagram stories which made her smile. 

Katie posted a snapshot of the sidewalk where leaves had fallen on the path with one shaped like a perfect heart. 

At first glance, it looked like someone had drawn the heart with chalk, rather than it naturally occurring.

Katie added some pink heart emojis of her own and let the photo do the talking. 

Katie made a cute discovery in New York© Instagram
Shortly after her post, Katie returned to spreading news of Our Town. 

She posted several images from the performance and captioned them: "Here's your first look at Our Town! Be sure to catch the show and experience the magic up close. #ForOurTime."

Katie is starring in the new production as Mrs Webb, and her performance has been hailed as "phenomenal" by critics. 

Katie Holmes crossing street in jeans smiling© Getty
Katie loves her life in NY

The play has been revived for the first time in 20 years on Broadway and features 28 actors, including Katie, Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Julie Halston and Michelle Wilson.

It's been keeping the mom-of-one busy after becoming an empty-nester last month when her daughter, Suri, left home for college. 

The 18-year-old is studying in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Carnegie Mellon University.

Suri was spotted settling into her new home on campus at the end of August, with Katie by her side. 

The mother-daughter duo was seen carrying bags and navigating the campus grounds together. 

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes© TikTok/Getty
Suri has left home for college

The teen has transitioned to a typical college experience far from her Hollywood upbringing and is sharing a dorm room with another female student.

Suri's college move marks a significant moment for Katie, who has been vocal about her pride in her daughter's accomplishments. 

Katie Holmes (L) and Tom Cruise with daughters Suri Cruise (C) and Isabella Kidman-Cruise (R), with David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham (front 2nd R) and Brooklyn Beckham (back), watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center May 10, 2008 in Carson, California.© Getty Images
Katie shares Suri with ex-husband, Tom Cruise

Speaking to Town & Country magazine, Katie said it was bittersweet watching her grown up and leave the comfort of their life together in NYC. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity," she said. "But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

Katie and Suri have also worked together on several of her movies and she's loved gifting her daughter a "safe, beautiful, creative space," to express herself. 

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise American Ballet Theater Spring Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 21 May 2018© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock
Katie and Suri have always had a close bond

Talking of the bond they have, Katie told Glamour: "It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart." 

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, but the Mission Impossible star is believed to be estranged from his daughter and hasn't seen her in years. 

