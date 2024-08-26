Romeo and Cruz Beckham treat sister Harper to special day out in sweet photos

Romeo and Cruz Beckham treated their younger sister, Harper, to a magical day at Disney World in Orlando this past Sunday, creating picture-perfect memories that delighted fans.

The trio, known for their close-knit bond, shared snippets of their fun-filled adventure on Instagram, giving followers a peek into their family day out.

Harper, who just turned 13, looked every bit the Disney princess as she explored the theme park with her brothers. She sported an adorable Grogu, Baby Yoda, headband from The Mandalorian series, adding a touch of Star Wars flair to her look.

Victoria Beckham shares adorable clips of daughter Harper

Dressed in a stylish pink minidress, paired with white Nike socks and matching trainers, Harper was the epitome of youthful charm as she enjoyed the magical experience.

Cruz, now 19, fully embraced the Disney spirit, opting for a playful Disney Princesses-themed T-shirt and a pair of casual beige shorts.

© Instagram Harper in Disneyland with her two brotheres

The budding musician added a fun twist to his outfit with a pink sequinned Mickey Mouse ears headband, perfectly complementing the whimsical surroundings of Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

Romeo, the 21-year-old Brentford FC footballer, brought his effortlessly cool style to the theme park. He was seen in a pair of £280 Rhude basketball shorts, teamed with a sleeveless T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap, showcasing his laid-back, athletic vibe.

The Beckham siblings made sure their parents were part of the fun, even from afar. They surprised their dad, David, with a quirky gift—a Ratatouille cheese bucket hat, no less. Victoria, 50, couldn’t resist sharing the moment with her Instagram followers. She posted a playful shirtless selfie of David, 49, sporting the eye-catching yellow hat. "When the kids go to Disney World... And dad gets a cheese hat! Ratatouille," she cheekily captioned the photo, showing off the family's sense of humor.

© Instagram Sweet photos from the Beckham's family trip

While Brooklyn, the eldest Beckham sibling, wasn’t part of the Disney outing, the 25-year-old, who is married to Nicola Peltz, was certainly missed. The Beckhams are known for their strong family ties, and it’s always heartwarming to see them create special moments together, even when not all can be present.

Just a day before the Disney adventure, David set social media ablaze with a shirtless snap that left fans swooning. The former Manchester United star, known for his impeccable fitness, shared a glimpse of his intense workout routine, revealing his sculpted physique. In the photo, David was mid-set, with an orange T-shirt tucked into his shorts—though the shirt didn’t stay on for long.

© Instagram The Beckham boys in Disneyland

"My wife said my Orange vest was too bright so I took it off," David captioned the post, giving a nod to Victoria’s fashion advice. "Judging my workout clothes @victoriabeckham you know u love it really sorry @mrbobbyrich not my best form this was the 6th set." Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their gratitude to Victoria for her sartorial influence. "Thank you for doing the Lord's work, Victoria!" one follower gushed, while another added, "Gold bless you @victoriabeckham, you kweeen lol."

The Beckhams’ lighthearted social media exchanges have become a signature part of their family dynamic, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their playful banter.

Romeo also had his moment of triumph earlier this month, when he managed to best his dad in a game of padel. The young footballer couldn’t resist rubbing in his victory, sharing a cheeky snap on Instagram where he held up an ‘L’ to signify his dad’s ‘loser’ status. David, always a good sport, was seen laughing in the background, taking the loss in stride.

© Instagram Romeo and Harper Beckham pose for a selfie

"Don't think there's a better feeling than beating your dad," Romeo captioned the photo, tagging his father with a strong arm and laughing emoji. David responded with his own caption, "Had to let you win one game at least," showing that the family’s competitive spirit is all in good fun.

The father-son rivalry unfolded in a friendly match that also included Argentinian tennis star Diego Schwartzman. The trio battled it out in the sun, with David and Romeo documenting their day on social media. In the aftermath of the game, Diego joined in on the fun, teasing David and Romeo with a comment, "revenge coming soon," hinting at a rematch.