Victoria Beckham sparks fan reaction as she shares risque photo of husband David: 'You're welcome'

Victoria Beckham nearly broke the internet on Friday when the former Spice Girls star shared a very cheeky photo of her husband, David, in just his underwear as the football ace attempted to some home DIY.

The mum-of-four shared the risque photo which featured David underneath couple's television attempting to restore the picture. The footballer was in a very tight pair of boxers, and Victoria was quick to poke fun at the situation as she teased: "Electrician came to fix the TV… You're welcome!"

Her millions of followers were quick to react, with the post garnering over hundreds of thousands of likes in just hours and plenty were quick to share their thoughts including actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson who joked: "Currently breaking my tv."

A second added: "Little does he know that while he's fixing your TV, he just broke the internet," while a third posted: "Rolls Royce of TV Repairmen," and a fourth said: "Thank you Victoria for sharing. It's a perfect Christmas gift for us."

David got his phenomenal physique through his career as a footballer, but even in retirement he still keeps on top of his fitness, even during the COVID lockdowns. Back in 2020, alongside a clip of himself running, David explained: "I have been staying home like all of you trying to keep busy with my family.

"We are so lucky in the UK to be able to leave our homes to exercise. Running helps me keep my mind and body healthy at times like these. Legs will be sore tomorrow but feels good."

And for post-workout, it turns out the 48-year-old is a fan of acupuncture. Back in 2022, he shared a photo of himself undergoing the procedure, saying: "The one thing that repairs me after a hard week of working out. Acupuncture."

Meghan Markle is another celebrity fan of acupuncture, telling The Chalkboard: "I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life."

Meghan reportedly had regular acupuncture sessions prior to the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

The NHS website explains acupuncture as: "Stimulating sensory nerves under the skin and in the muscles. This results in the body producing natural substances, such as pain-relieving endorphins. It's likely that these naturally released substances are responsible for the beneficial effects experienced with acupuncture."