Lady Gaga looks stunning with fiery red hair as fiancé Michael Polansky supports her behind the scenes

Lady Gaga turned heads as she took to the red carpet for the US premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, but fans may not have noticed that her fiancé, Michael Polansky, was on hand to support her throughout the glam occasion.

© Monica Schipper Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

The singer-turned-actress has been showing off her new red hair throughout the opening of the Joker sequel, wearing her fiery colored locks long and wavy as she attended the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

She paired the statement hairdo with a show-stopping floor-length black gown with larger-than-life puffy wings draped around the shoulders. For her makeup look, Lady Gaga opted for bleached eyebrows that blended into her glowing skin, with a simple winged eyeliner look and rose pink lips.

© Monica Schipper Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

As she posed alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips. Lady Gaga's dress hugged her figure and she embellished it with a statement ruby-encrusted necklace.

© Eric Charbonneau Brendan Gleeson, Baz Luhrmann, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the US Premiere of JOKER: FOLIE Ã DEUX after party at Sunset Tower on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

The singer, who previously starred in A Star Is Born, was accompanied by her fiancé Michael Polansky, who stepped aside to let his partner have the spotlight all for herself. Yet he posed for a photo with Lady Gaga alongside actor Brendan Gleeson and Australian film director Baz Luhrmann.

© Getty Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie Ã Deux" at the Cineworld Leicester Square

He opted for a casual look with a baseball cap and a dark shirt, certainly a contrast to Lady Gaga's extravagant look.

Michael, who is incredibly successful within his own right, has been supporting his fiancée throughout the press run for Joker: Folie à Deux, joining her on the red carpet at the UK premiere.

The entrepreneur opted to dress up for the event in Leicester Square, London, wearing a tuxedo and bow tie as his fiancée wore a siren-red floor-length gown with clear 80s inspiration, as she rocked a matching bolero jacket over the top with huge puffy sleeves. She wore her red hair in a blunt bob with fierce bangs for the occasion, with statement eye makeup.

The couple certainly looked close during the rare public occasion, indulging in a kiss on the red carpet together.

If fans weren't already convinced that Lady Gaga is smitten for the entrepreneur, she told People: “I just love my fiancé so much," adding: "He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

Lady Gaga announced her engagement at the 2024 Paris Olympics while speaking to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, almost four years after the pair were first linked in 2020.